Stefan Bajcetic returned from injury and Jayden Danns scored a stunner as Liverpool U21s beat Man United U21s 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Man United U21s 0-3 Liverpool U21s

Premier League 2

Old Trafford, April 12 2024

Goals: Kone-Doherty 23′, Gordon 65′, Danns 77′

U21s manager Barry Lewtas opted to start without Bajcetic as the Spaniard works his way back to fitness.

Nevertheless, the Reds had a strong side out featuring three senior goalscorers in Danns, Lewis Koumas and Kaide Gordon.

Liverpool’s attack started quickly and Gordon saw his shot hit the inside of the post before bouncing agonisingly across goal, just seven minutes in.

Barely 10 minutes later Danns, whose physicality was on full display at Old Trafford, supplied Trent Kone-Doherty at the back post, but the 17-year-old took too many touches before shooting.

He didn’t have to wait long for another chance, though, as Danns’ brilliant footwork led to him shooting, only for the ball to be parried to Kone-Doherty who couldn’t miss his tap-in.

The Irishman initially started the match playing close to Danns, but moved out right as the game progressed meaning Gordon was more influential in a central attacking midfield position.

HT: Man United U21s 0-1 Liverpool U21s

With Liverpool’s enthusiastic away following cheering the visitors on, Lewtas’ side remained largely in control.

With 20 minutes left to play, Bajcetic came on to a round of applause from the away end, for his first minutes on the pitch since September.

The 19-year-old replaced Kone-Doherty while Isaac Mabaya also made his return from injury, taking over from Terence Miles at full-back.

It was Gordon who got the second, with a brilliant strike from outside the box after Bajcetic had won the ball back for the Reds.

Next up it was Danns‘ time to shine, as he showed incredible awareness to control then backheel the ball beyond the Man United ‘keeper while under pressure from two defenders – picture Sadio Mane‘s 2019 goal against Watford.

It was a finish that proved his first-team credentials and he was applauded when he departed soon after – he was replaced by Harvey Blair and Koumas went off for Melkamu Frauendorf.

The only negative of the night came when Mabaya was forced off with another injury minutes after coming on.

You could see his frustration as he kicked the advertising hoardings and held his head in despair at picking up yet another problem.

A really disappointing night for the right-back who has suffered an injury-hit campaign after impressing in pre-season.

On the whole, though, it was an excellent outing for the U21s as they won at Old Trafford, something the first team has failed twice at in recent weeks.

Liverpool U21s: Mrozek; Nallo, Williams, Pinnington, Miles (Mabaya 59′); Davidson, Pilling; Kone-Doherty (Bajcetic 59′), Gordon, Koumas (Frauendorf 82′); Danns (Blair 82′)

Subs not used: Poytress

Next Match: Sunderland (A) – Premier League 2 – April 22, 7pm (BST)