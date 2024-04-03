Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Curtis Jones is now “in contention” for Liverpool, while updating on returns for Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota.

Having been sidelined since the 4-1 win at Brentford in mid-February with an ankle injury, Jones returned to full training at the weekend.

That serves as a timely boost ahead of a run of eight games in 24 days for Liverpool, allowing Klopp to rotate the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo more.

But while Klopp told reporters ahead of the visit of Sheffield United that his No. 17 is “in contention,” he is not yet able to start.

“We will play players [who are] available,” the manager said.

“We want to use them, but for example Curtis is back, that doesn’t mean he can play 90 minutes. He can play a few minutes.”

He later added: “Curtis was incredibly important, he set the tone, played an outstanding season until he got injured.

“He looks outstanding in training, but let’s see.

“In an ideal world, 15, 20 minutes, 30, a little bit longer, then they build the body for all these tough things coming up in a Premier League game.”

That slow process will also apply to others nearing a return, with Alisson, Alexander-Arnold and Jota all set to rejoin “parts of team training” next week.

“The boys are doing well,” Klopp continued.

“Diogo and Trent are together in the group, which helps them, but looks like from next week on they will hopefully be in parts of team training.

“Ali is with the goalkeeper coaches, I only see through the fence, that looks good as well.

“But I think in his mind as well, next week, parts of team training.”

Klopp also revealed that Endo suffered a knock in the 2-1 win over Brighton on Sunday, which suggests he could be rested in midweek, but Andy Robertson is fit again.