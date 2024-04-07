★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 7, 2024: Liverpool's Wataru Endo and Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Man United vs. Liverpool – Follow the huge league match here!

Liverpool travel to Old Trafford looking for revenge and three points that would put them back on top of the Premier League table. We’re live to bring you the latest!

Kickoff is at 3.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Man United: Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Kambwala, Wan-Bissaka; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Amass, Ogunneye, Amrabat, Eriksen, Mount, Forson, Antony, Diallo

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Adrian, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Elliott, Jones, Gakpo, Danns

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024