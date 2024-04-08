Though the feeling coming away from a 2-2 draw with Man United was largely negative, Liverpool fans rightly praised Harvey Elliott for another decisive cameo.

In another frustrating afternoon at Old Trafford, it was the introduction of Elliott which again sparked the Reds back into life.

Replacing Wataru Endo almost immediately after Kobbie Mainoo made it 2-1 to the hosts, the No. 19 won the penalty which Mo Salah converted to salvage a point.

Elliott was incisive in his passing and gave his side a renewed energy, once again embodying the role of the impact sub.

It was a feeling not lost on Liverpool supporters, as they took to social media and This Is Anfield’s comments section to praise Elliott’s influence.

Jones & Elliott pulled the game back for Liverpool. Brought the balance back that Klopp’s midfield selection of Endo-MacA-Szoboszlai (same as FA Cup match) didn’t have. — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) April 7, 2024

“Game-changer. He offers both a playmaking and dribbling threat and he showed it today.” – Rahul in the comments.

??????? Harvey Elliott won all of his duels, completed 95% of his passes and won a decisive penalty for #LFC vs Manchester United today. Another brilliant cameo from the 21-year-old. He’s been decisive time and time again this season. pic.twitter.com/TGAB0ni61d — AnfieldIndex (@AnfieldIndex) April 7, 2024

Elliott was yet again a bright spark from the bench. Not just the penalty but he was getting his head up, creating, passing forwards, getting crosses in. — Red (@TaintlessRed) April 7, 2024

“Harvey Elliott is such a useful player in tight situations late on. He is such a technically gifted player.” – Shankly_Gates in the commments.

Elliott makes such a difference when he comes on it's untrue — TheScouseColossus (@ScouseKolo55u5) April 7, 2024

Btw Harvey Elliott off the bench this season has changed the game so many times.

So effective, makes really positive decisions, calm in tight spaces, finds pockets so frequently AND his maturity in every game is really good.

Doesn't often show emotion on the ball irregardless of… — Nubaid Haroon (@RamboFYI) April 7, 2024

“He is the man of the match he single handed changed it when other senior players already lost composure and thought we were doomed.” – Red Warrior in the comments.

Positive impact from Elliott off the bench but not enough to undo the damage. That’s a cup exit and 4 points dropped against a Utd team that Liverpool have had on the ropes for an overwhelming majority of the 300+ minutes played between the two teams. Sickening stuff. — Evan (@SawkurGod) April 7, 2024

Should Elliott be starting more?

Harvey Elliott has to start from now on. — ????? (@LFC_Lucas_) April 7, 2024

Elliott excellent again. Deserves to start the next day. — Taffin (@CalvLyfeson) April 7, 2024

Harvey Elliott should go home with his head held up high he deserves it, he should also get a chance in the starting XI — ` (@ShootLikeJota) April 7, 2024

“Elliott was so impressive when he came on. Klopp has to find a way to get him in the starting XI (although, he does seem to be much better off the bench than when starting games).” – Michael Hugh in the comments.

Elliott again brilliant but guess where he’s going to start in the next league game? You guessed right on the BENCH — Gbemiga (@Gbemiga__A) April 7, 2024

Elliott not being higher up the pecking order (as shown mid-week with the decision to start Gravenberch) after what he's done the past 2-3 months honestly confuses me a little. Him, Macca, and Endo are clearly our in-form midfielders. https://t.co/JuFU2Tu8Ka — The Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) April 7, 2024

It is a quandary for Klopp, who has brought Elliott off the bench more than any other player this season (23 times) and more than his number of starts (21).

The 21-year-old has often proved more effective as a substitute, and is clearly happy in that role as he is still one of the younger players in the squad, but the aim will be to be starting more regularly.

Cameos like that seen at Old Trafford should arguably be rewarded – which likely will be the case when Atalanta visit Anfield on Thursday night.