MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 17, 2024: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates after scoring his side's third goal, in extra-time, during the FA Cup Quarter-Final match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans make point to praise “game-changer” Harvey Elliott – should he start?

Though the feeling coming away from a 2-2 draw with Man United was largely negative, Liverpool fans rightly praised Harvey Elliott for another decisive cameo.

In another frustrating afternoon at Old Trafford, it was the introduction of Elliott which again sparked the Reds back into life.

Replacing Wataru Endo almost immediately after Kobbie Mainoo made it 2-1 to the hosts, the No. 19 won the penalty which Mo Salah converted to salvage a point.

Elliott was incisive in his passing and gave his side a renewed energy, once again embodying the role of the impact sub.

It was a feeling not lost on Liverpool supporters, as they took to social media and This Is Anfield’s comments section to praise Elliott’s influence.

“Game-changer. He offers both a playmaking and dribbling threat and he showed it today.”

Rahul in the comments.

Harvey Elliott is such a useful player in tight situations late on. He is such a technically gifted player.”

Shankly_Gates in the commments.

“He is the man of the match he single handed changed it when other senior players already lost composure and thought we were doomed.”

Red Warrior in the comments.

 

Should Elliott be starting more?

“Elliott was so impressive when he came on. Klopp has to find a way to get him in the starting XI (although, he does seem to be much better off the bench than when starting games).”

Michael Hugh in the comments.

It is a quandary for Klopp, who has brought Elliott off the bench more than any other player this season (23 times) and more than his number of starts (21).

The 21-year-old has often proved more effective as a substitute, and is clearly happy in that role as he is still one of the younger players in the squad, but the aim will be to be starting more regularly.

Cameos like that seen at Old Trafford should arguably be rewarded – which likely will be the case when Atalanta visit Anfield on Thursday night.

