Liverpool FC have issued a statement to confirm that the planned two percent ticket price increase for 2024/25 will not be reversed, despite strong opposition from match-going supporters.

Following a pre-match protest against Atalanta on Thursday, and announcements from supporters groups that they were not consulted about planned ticket price increases, Liverpool hastily organised a meeting with the Supporters Board on Saturday.

And soon after, the club released a statement saying that they “agreed to review and improve its engagement approach” with the supporters board. Which begs the question of why is there a supporters board if it hasn’t been consulted with over ticket prices?!

Match-going supporters have opposed ticket price increases, with ticket prices across all of football already viewed by many as being far higher than they need to be.

With clubs increasing their revenue via huge new TV deals, commercial and merchandise income streams, ticketing is no longer an area that a club such as Liverpool need to squeeze supporters further.

Some supporters are concerned that should a two percent increase be tolerated now, this could continue year on year, and a 10% increase over five years would price out a lot of local Liverpool supporters – the ones who create the famous Kop flags and contribute to the club’s world-renowned atmosphere.

Joint statement from Liverpool FC and the Liverpool Supporters Board

Today, representatives from LFC and the Supporters Board met to discuss engagement processes and the recent two per cent ticket price rise announced for general admission and matchday tickets.

LFC confirmed that its decision on the two per cent rise will not be reversed.

LFC has agreed to review and improve its engagement approach in collaboration with the Supporters Board as it was acknowledged by both parties that more meaningful engagement over ticket prices is required.

Membership prices were on the agenda for discussion during the meeting. LFC had proposed a small rise for next season but both parties have agreed to pause on this until more meaningful engagement can take place between LFC and the Supporters Board.