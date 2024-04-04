Liverpool have reportedly held talks with Sporting manager Ruben Amorim, while Barcelona have withdrawn their interest.

After Xabi Alonso ruled himself out of contention to replace Jurgen Klopp, media attention quickly switched to Portuguese manager Amorim, with talks having reportedly taken place.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein wrote: “He is very much in the frame for Liverpool – not Barcelona – and conversations have taken place.”

This comes at a similar time to various other outlets, including Catalunya-based SPORT, reporting that he is no longer Barcelona’s top target.

Ornstein added: “Despite many on the outside suggesting he is the top target, I’m not sure that’s the case internally – not because someone else is or he won’t become that but because there isn’t one while Liverpool continue with what will be a thorough process.”

There has been some debate about the cost of taking Amorim from Sporting this summer, and the the Athletic reporter believes the release clause will be about £8.5 million.

The journalist went on to say: “An additional point worth mentioning is that one of Amorim’s key staff members is Paulo Barreira, who is an injury prevention and conditioning expert and used to work at Liverpool.

“If things do develop in the direction of Amorim to Liverpool, Barreira is probably someone to keep an eye on.”

There are already large scale changes being prepared for the summer, with Richard Hughes arriving as sporting director and Michael Edwards taking the CEO of football role under FSG.

The Reds have recently hired a new opposition analyst, Jansen Moreno, and Benfica technical director Pedro Marques is close to being appointed in some capacity by the owners.

Marques and Edwards will likely be involved less with Liverpool on a day-to-day basis, as FSG look into multi-club ownership.

In terms of what Amorim could bring to Liverpool as a coach, a proactive style is what stands out.

Portuguese football journalist Tom Kundert spoke highly of the job he is doing in the Liga Portugal, telling This Is Anfield: “He’s been absolutely brilliant since he’s been at Sporting.

“You cannot really kind of overstate the impact which he’s had. If you just look at his record, he’s almost been a bit of a miracle worker.

“Importantly, too, his side are defensively very solid.”