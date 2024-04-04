Man United looked to be taking a vital win over Chelsea into their meeting with Liverpool on Sunday, only to concede twice in stoppage time and lose.

Perhaps it could be considered a taste of their own medicine for United, after the events of the FA Cup quarter-final last month.

After coming back from 3-2 down to score two late goals and seal a memorable victory over Liverpool, Erik ten Hag’s side have now suffered the same fate reversed against Chelsea.

They looked to have won it after overturning a two-goal deficit in the first half, with Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer scoring early only to be cancelled out by Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes.

Garnacho then headed in what looked to be the winner midway through the second half, only for drama in an extended spell of stoppage time.

First, Diogo Dalot’s clumsy foul on Noni Madueke led to another penalty for Palmer, converted in the 10th minute added on.

And a minute later, Palmer produced a moment of magic to complete his hat-trick and secure a remarkable victory for Chelsea.

United, then, lost 4-3 in ridiculous fashion just three days before they take on the Premier League leaders.

It may be seen as a boost for Liverpool, though they will of course be wary of a backlash from United given the manner of their defeat on Thursday.

There is mounting pressure on Ten Hag, however, with the odds of the United manager being sacked dropping in the wake of this result.

United are now nine points adrift of fifth-placed Tottenham and 11 off the top four, closer to Fulham in 13th than they are a Europa League spot.