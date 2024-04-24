Liverpool produced one of the worst performances of Jurgen Klopp‘s reign at the worst possible time, losing 2-0 to Everton to effectively end their title hopes.

In Klopp’s last Merseyside derby, the Reds turned in a spineless display at Goodison Park.

Bullied throughout, Liverpool continued the awful form they have shown throughout the run-in so far, with defeat leaving them unlikely to reach either Arsenal or Man City.

There are now only four games remaining under Klopp, and there was little evidence in this game that it will be a positive end for the German.

Here’s how Liverpool supporters reacted on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments.

The season – and Klopp’s successful reign – is sadly over…

Liverpool's title challenge ended by their local rivals and they can't say they deserved anything more. Bullied from minute one by hungrier opponents and so lacking in nerve and quality whenever they created chances. It's been a sorry end to Jurgen Klopp's final season. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) April 24, 2024

So, this is how it ends. In the most gruesome, painful way imaginable. Not sure what to feel or think at this point really. It’s sickening that from where Liverpool were just a few weeks ago, it’s panned out like this. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) April 24, 2024

What a terrible and miserable way for this glorious run to end. If you’d have offered me third place and a League Cup at the beginning of the year I’d have been delighted to take it—but having EVERYTHING in sight and losing it all is just brutal — Ty Schalter (@tyschalter) April 24, 2024

“Absolutely horrendous for weeks and this is just the icing on the cake. Players mentally checked out of this season at least 3 weeks ago. Criminal behaviour.” – Daniel Dunn on Facebook.

Congrats to Everton, fully deserved win and they were always going to win another derby one of these days. Liverpool: utterly shambolic. Have been for many weeks. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 24, 2024

Sad end for Klopp, season completely fizzled out. As for tonight, only one team looked up for the battle, Diaz aside, bullied all over the pitch, missed good chances again. — Matthew. W (@Widgel11) April 24, 2024

In last month LFC have gone out of 2 cups and lost to Crystal Palace and Everton to end the title dream. Did not see such a poor end to the season coming. Really disappointing — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) April 24, 2024

But entirely exhausting. Several hurdles too many. Playing this style of football at this level for so long is no mean feat. It’s awful to see the season dwindle in such a manner, but it’s a sport of the finest margins. 2/2 — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) April 24, 2024

There’s a lot to unpack and it’s been an all too common occurrence unfortunately – a side that runs out of steam in April. This is particularly worse as the tactics have fallen off a cliff, hindsight is a wonderful thing, but this is a damp ending. — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) April 24, 2024

Season over. Just a shame we got to final part and messed it. Fuck it let’s see what next season brings now — Juice Guy (@A_GymGuy) April 24, 2024

Everton safe from the drop. Liverpool title race over. Can’t remember a season when we imploded so badly in April. — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) April 24, 2024

“A sad ending to what has been a very lucky season for late, late winners even when we didn’t deserve to have won.” – PKP in the comments.

Sadness. It’s easy to say ‘we’d have taken this position at the start of the season’ but it still hurts when the season collapses with the finish post in sight. Up, as ever, the Reds. pic.twitter.com/TA6M1RFnKJ — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) April 24, 2024

Blame it on the players?

Bottled it to United, Atalanta, Palace and Everton. These players let down Klopp, themselves to blame here for not doing their jobs. Ending the season in the most pathetic way possible. Bottlejobs. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) April 24, 2024

Shocking that Lot of players need to look at themselves for what they have given the last few weeks — We Are Liverpool (@WeAreLiv3rpool) April 24, 2024

Everton wanted it more all over the pitch. A painful lack of quality and fight from Liverpool. They have been a tough watch for weeks. — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) April 24, 2024

“Abject. Maybe Klopp is burnt out, he has to take his fair portion of the blame. But many of those players looked like they couldn’t be bothered or they froze under the pressure. No leadership on the pitch tonight.” – Steerpike in the comments.

This Liverpool side since March has been the worst of Jurgen’s time here. Worse than the team he took over. Worse than January 2017. Worse than the injury crisis of 20/21. Worse than last season. — Justin (@juza_23) April 24, 2024

Yh I'm not normally one of those doomers who make things over dramatic but for a Klopp send off end of season the players have been fairly pathetic — R8 ?? (@Nabyllionaire) April 24, 2024

“Klopp’s, Salah’s, Nunez’s, and Endo’s final derby ends in miserable defeat.” – Eltea in the comments.

Worryingly, our boys look emotionally and physically broken, like the beginning of 22/23 — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) April 24, 2024

A summer of change ahead…

List of untouchable players is looking pretty short right now. Full backing to whatever decisions are made this summer. Unless those decisions lead to Darwin Nunez being our starting striker again next season. In which case just burn it all to the ground and claim the insurance. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) April 24, 2024

“Not a single player turned up today. No I don’t count Luis Diaz‘s running around because as usual there’s no end product. “Massive changes needed. And hopefully we use the next 4 games to phase out those who we don’t want anymore. This should absolutely be the last games for Nunez and Salah and Diaz as a combination. It’s a pathetic combination with no footballing intelligence. “More of Gakpo, Danns, Bajcetic, Quansah, Elliott please. “Secure top 4 now and build on next season with the right player sales and purchases.” – Srikanth Suresh in the comments.

One things for certain, I’m glad the recruitment is back in the hands of the professionals. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) April 24, 2024

What an absolutely embarrassing performance. These players have let Klopp down, the manager gave so much to them for all of them to become amateurs towards the end of this time with us. No emotions. Edwards & Hughes have work to do. Not many untouchable players. — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) April 24, 2024

Edwards and Hughes have lots to do this summer. — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) April 24, 2024

