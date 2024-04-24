★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, April 24, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp embraces Darwin Núñez after the FA Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC, the 244th Merseyside Derby, at Goodison Park. Everton won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Sad end for Klopp” – Liverpool fans call for change after Everton embarrassment

Liverpool produced one of the worst performances of Jurgen Klopp‘s reign at the worst possible time, losing 2-0 to Everton to effectively end their title hopes.

In Klopp’s last Merseyside derby, the Reds turned in a spineless display at Goodison Park.

Bullied throughout, Liverpool continued the awful form they have shown throughout the run-in so far, with defeat leaving them unlikely to reach either Arsenal or Man City.

There are now only four games remaining under Klopp, and there was little evidence in this game that it will be a positive end for the German.

Here’s how Liverpool supporters reacted on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s comments.

 

The season – and Klopp’s successful reign – is sadly over…

“Absolutely horrendous for weeks and this is just the icing on the cake. Players mentally checked out of this season at least 3 weeks ago. Criminal behaviour.”

Daniel Dunn on Facebook.

“A sad ending to what has been a very lucky season for late, late winners even when we didn’t deserve to have won.”

PKP in the comments.

 

Blame it on the players?

“Abject. Maybe Klopp is burnt out, he has to take his fair portion of the blame. But many of those players looked like they couldn’t be bothered or they froze under the pressure. No leadership on the pitch tonight.”

Steerpike in the comments.

“Klopp’s, Salah’s, Nunez’s, and Endo’s final derby ends in miserable defeat.”

Eltea in the comments.

 

A summer of change ahead…

“Not a single player turned up today. No I don’t count Luis Diaz‘s running around because as usual there’s no end product.

“Massive changes needed. And hopefully we use the next 4 games to phase out those who we don’t want anymore. This should absolutely be the last games for Nunez and Salah and Diaz as a combination. It’s a pathetic combination with no footballing intelligence.

“More of Gakpo, Danns, Bajcetic, Quansah, Elliott please.

“Secure top 4 now and build on next season with the right player sales and purchases.”

Srikanth Suresh in the comments.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below…

