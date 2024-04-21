Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that Liverpool have ‘almost handed Man City the Premier League title’, but insisted the Reds can capitalise should they slip up.

Defeat for Liverpool and Arsenal last weekend has left Man City with a two-point advantage at the top, if they were to win their game in hand.

Pep Guardiola’s side were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, but have looked nearly back to their best in the league having won their last three.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Alexander-Arnold admitted that the Reds had made things very difficult for themselves with recent dropped points.

The vice-captain said: “To give them the advantage with six games to go is almost handing them the title I think.

“All we can do is just be in a position to capitalise and hope somebody does us a favour and get our goal difference up really.”

It may sound slightly defeatist from the right-back, but it is the unfortunate reality that Liverpool players have come to accept as a result of previous run-ins.

In 2018/19, Liverpool won their last nine matches but still lost out on the league by a point, and it was a similar story three years later.

Alexander-Arnold reflected, saying: “You know when you get into a title race with City and it gets to the turn of the year, they are border line perfect.

“When you do lose those points, you give them the upper hand and it’s difficult because they don’t really blink in those moments.

“They don’t seem vulnerable, they don’t seem like they’re going to drop points, it’s like a well-oiled machine. It’s just like this is what they do, they click and there’s no stopping them.”

Liverpool’s No. 66 was clear that the Reds are still in with a shout, though, adding that “anything can happen in the Premier League.”

Man City can now finish with a maximum of 91 points, whereas Liverpool and Arsenal can only get 89. Currently, the Gunners have an advantage of +10 on Liverpool’s goal difference.