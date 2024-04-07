A dejected but honest Virgil van Dijk conceded the 2-2 draw at Man United was, again, Liverpool’s “own fault” having failed to capitalise on their dominance.

The Reds concluded their 90 minutes at Old Trafford with 28 shots to Man United‘s nine, and yet the final scoreboard read 2-2 – deja vu to the recent FA Cup match.

Having been taught a lesson that day, the hope was Liverpool would not let the same transpire on their return – but they, again, failed to put the game out of United’s reach.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the draw, Van Dijk admitted his side gave the hosts “a lifeline” and it was self-inflicted, much like it was last month.

The captain said: “Obviously, it’s our own fault again. We should have been 2-0 up, at least, at halftime. We had them under control and it’s just a shame.

“It definitely feels like a loss at this point.

"It's our own fault again." Virgil van Dijk says the draw against Manchester United feels like a loss ? pic.twitter.com/2mgsCUEQE8 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 7, 2024

“We were wasteful with our chances, we gave them a lifeline and, unfortunately, individual mistakes can happen in a game but there was still so much time to put it right.

“We were in a rush, we were losing too many balls and challenges in midfield and then it was a wide open game instead of keeping it calm. Feels like a loss.”

Pressed on the nature of the defeat and Liverpool only having themselves to blame, Van Dijk added: “One-hundred percent [self-inflicted], feels a bit similar like the cup game again.

“The first half was much better than we played back then because we created chances and limited them to chances.

“But obviously we know one moment can change the game if we don’t finish it off, so that’s the disappointing part.

“We should have won here today but the reality is that we didn’t, now we have to make it up in all the other games.”