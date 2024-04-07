Jurgen Klopp was left frustrated by Liverpool’s failure to convert chances as they drew 2-2 at Man United despite having 28 shots on goal at Old Trafford.

For the third time this season, the Reds dominated Man United but were left with little to show for it.

In fact, in their two meetings in the Premier League – both ending in a point shared – they had 62 shots, which according to Opta is the most any side has made against a single opponent since records began.

Liverpool were their own downfall at Old Trafford, with chance after chance wasted, needing a second-half penalty from Mo Salah to salvage a draw.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Klopp admitted: “We should have won the game, that’s clear.”

The manager was surprisingly philosophical after relinquishing control in the title race, but admitted his side “should have had other goals in the first half.”

Asked whether he felt at half-time that his side were not as clinical as they should have been, Klopp laughed.

“Yeah, how can you not have that sense!? Of course we could have,” he replied.

“I think the Dom Szoboszlai chance was an incredible save from Onana, we did everything right in that moment, but he saved that one.

“The other ones we were in a bit of a rush. I would have loved us to take a second touch and shoot then.

“Was it similar to the cup game? Absolutely, absolutely.

“You can always take a lot besides the points or whatever, you always have to take different things from the game.

“I know the outside world will get nervous, we just have to be the calm part of the whole journey.

“Yes, full of life, excitement, desire, emotion, all these kinds of things, but the goals we scored so far brought us where we are now.

“Now we just have to build on that. That’s what we will do. We will deal with that in the right way.

“Now it’s Europa League on Thursday and then it’s Crystal Palace yadda yadda, games are coming thick and fast. That’s good for us.

“Let me say, I’m not over the moon, but it’s OK. It’s OK. You take what you get, that’s what we got today.

“If we would have been a bit more clinical in some situations then, yes, of course, we can win here.”

In his post-match press conference, Klopp added: “The same boys who missed these chances today are the boys who brought us 71 points so far.”