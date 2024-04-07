Liverpool fans rued yet more poor finishing in their 2-2 draw away to Man United, as two vital Premier League points were dropped.

The Reds faced their biggest rivals in an enormous game, with Man City and Arsenal watching on hoping for dropped points.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring with a close-range finish from Darwin Nunez‘s flick-on, in what was an utterly dominant first-half performance that saw United manage zero shots.

In true Old Trafford fashion, however, goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo turned the game on its head, before Mohamed Salah equalised from the penalty spot.

It was a case of the Reds only having themselves to blame once more, and that was not lost on fans:

Cant really analyse that but really threw that away against a truly awful United side. 2 points dropped, something about OT in games like this. Have to win the remaining games — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) April 7, 2024

I never want to play this trauma inducing fixture again. Two points dropped and Liverpool only have themselves to blame, again. It’s not over, but hugely damaging. — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) April 7, 2024

Absolutely fuming it’s like Dejavu Utd are awful and again we only have ourselves to blame. Draining. — Karl (@KarlThyer) April 7, 2024

Absurd, and at the same time, horribly predictable. Liverpool didn't even need to be good in the final third today; even an average attacking performance would've been enough to dismantle one of the worst set up teams in the league. https://t.co/jMhE8dYutQ — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) April 7, 2024

Of course, we gave away cheap goals, one in particular. But this was all about lack of cutting edge.” – Michael Hugh in This Is Anfield’s comments.

“I don’t wanna hear anything about ‘salvaging a point’, a draw is beyond terrible. You win titles in games like these.” – David Wood on Facebook.

Four points dropped to this abysmal Manchester United team is not how you win a title, I’m afraid. Entirely our own fault. We didn’t lose, but in the title race we blinked first. — Adam Smith (@Adam_Smith_82) April 7, 2024

Architects of our own demise there — Justin (@RollsonShabbos) April 7, 2024

Shot ourselves in the foot again. Allowed United back into a game they were completely out of. Depending on Arsenal dropping points now (more points than we do, that is) or us scoring a lot of goals — Ian Salmon (@IanRSalmon) April 7, 2024

If you cant put that utd team away on 3 occasions then you've only yourselves to blame if you fall short on lifting the big silver things — Ian Ryan (@Ian1892T) April 7, 2024

“Finishing is our problem. We need clinical finishing.” – Soe Moe Tun on Facebook.

“How have we not won this game? We are just too wasteful.” – Onero (Ghana) in This Is Anfields comments.

2 points dropped as we self destruct again but 7 to go and only goal difference in it. Gutted but nothing's won or lost yet — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) April 7, 2024

Disappointment.should have been an easy 3 pts. Utd are a poor side and we let them off the hook — Gym Guy (@A_GymGuy) April 7, 2024

Not a disastrous result as such but a wholly wasted opportunity to win one of the toughest remaining games. Should have been out of sight. You do my head in, Liverpool, but I still love you. Up the Reds x — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) April 7, 2024

Playing a side as bad as that three times in one season and winning zero of them is criminal. Still very much in it, but that's a couple of points thrown away totally needlessly. Looked like they hadn't learned a thing from the game a few weeks ago. Only themselves to blame. — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) April 7, 2024

A seriously disappointing result for Liverpool. They're 22 points ahead of Manchester United and haven't beaten them in three meetings this season. That's already cost them the FA Cup and it could now be the reason they don't win the Premier League title. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) April 7, 2024

Liverpool's failure to beat Man United in 3 games, despite 90 (yes, ninety) shots, is absolutely laughable. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) April 7, 2024

It is only right that Liverpool’s wastefulness is touched upon by so many, with horrible similarities to the FA Cup defeat on show.

While any draw at Old Trafford should never be seen as dreadful, that is unquestionably two points thrown away in the title race.

You can’t help but wonder if Man City and Arsenal would have got themselves into the same mess, and been so profligate in front of goal, and it feels like a damaging day.

All hope is far from lost, of course, but huge improvements are required in the final third if Liverpool are to go all the way this season.