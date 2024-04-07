★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 7, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts after missing a chance during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool “architects of our own demise” as 2 points “needlessly thrown away”

Liverpool fans rued yet more poor finishing in their 2-2 draw away to Man United, as two vital Premier League points were dropped.

The Reds faced their biggest rivals in an enormous game, with Man City and Arsenal watching on hoping for dropped points.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring with a close-range finish from Darwin Nunez‘s flick-on, in what was an utterly dominant first-half performance that saw United manage zero shots.

In true Old Trafford fashion, however, goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo turned the game on its head, before Mohamed Salah equalised from the penalty spot.

It was a case of the Reds only having themselves to blame once more, and that was not lost on fans:

Of course, we gave away cheap goals, one in particular. But this was all about lack of cutting edge.”

Michael Hugh in This Is Anfield’s comments.

“I don’t wanna hear anything about ‘salvaging a point’, a draw is beyond terrible. You win titles in games like these.”

David Wood on Facebook.

“Finishing is our problem. We need clinical finishing.”

Soe Moe Tun on Facebook.

“How have we not won this game? We are just too wasteful.”

Onero (Ghana) in This Is Anfields comments.

It is only right that Liverpool’s wastefulness is touched upon by so many, with horrible similarities to the FA Cup defeat on show.

While any draw at Old Trafford should never be seen as dreadful, that is unquestionably two points thrown away in the title race.

You can’t help but wonder if Man City and Arsenal would have got themselves into the same mess, and been so profligate in front of goal, and it feels like a damaging day.

All hope is far from lost, of course, but huge improvements are required in the final third if Liverpool are to go all the way this season.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024