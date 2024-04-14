Liverpool are in action again this afternoon as they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

After two major setbacks in the Premier League and the Europa League, Liverpool desperately need a positive result at home to Palace.

Drawing to Man United and losing to Atalanta has jeopardised the chances of lifting two more trophies in Jurgen Klopp‘s final season, and the Reds go into kickoff third in the table.

Only a win will do against Palace – and it could be a huge boost for the rest of the run-in.

The match gets underway at 2pm (BST) – or 9am in New York, 6am in Los Angeles, 11pm in Sydney, 5pm in Dubai and 4pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which are available to live stream here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace is being shown live on the USA Network and Telemundo in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace is being shown live on fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

