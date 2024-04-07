If you were nervous on Thursday, we can only imagine how you’re feeling just hours out from Liverpool’s clash at Man United. Here’s how you can watch online and on TV.

There’s no hiding from the fact that Old Trafford has scarcely been kind to us over the years, but with a title on the line, the time to change that is now.

Liverpool need to show they have learned from their visit last month as Jurgen Klopp‘s side can ill afford to drop points at the hands of the greatest rivals.

The anticipation is building. Into these, Reds!!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 3.30pm (BST) – or 10.30am in New York, 7.30am in Los Angeles, 12.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 6.30pm in Dubai and 17.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Man United vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Man United vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Man United vs. Liverpool is being shown live on NBC and Telemundo in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Live audio commentary of Man United vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Man United vs. Liverpool is being shown live on the fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Live audio commentary of Man United vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Man United vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

You can follow all of today’s action and the rest of the 2023/24 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.