Jurgen Klopp could not hide his dissatisfaction at the way Jordan Henderson was questioned during a recent post-match interview when confronted with the interviewer’s colleague at Anfield.

The former Liverpool captain is currently playing with Ajax after a January move from Saudi Arabia, and it has not all been plain sailing at the struggling Dutch club.

Last month, Henderson was confronted with a strong line of questioning following a 2-2 draw, with a reporter asking if it had been his “worst performance,” among other tense exchanges.

Jordan Henderson faces some difficult questions ? pic.twitter.com/ujzVQxO3Sh — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 13, 2024

The interview went viral and it obviously crossed the path of Klopp, who made his feelings on the line of questioning known when the reporter’s colleague posed a question ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Atalanta.

The exchange in the manager’s press conference went like this:

Klopp: “You are not the one who interviewed Jordan Henderson, are you?

Reporter: “No”

Klopp: “Good. That was your colleague? Your friend? That was uncomfortable, eh? [laughs]. With a microphone in your hand.

“What a horrible interview that was.”

Reporter: “You didn’t like it?”

? "What a horrible interview that was!" Jurgen Klopp wasn't a fan of an interview a Dutch reporter gave with Jordan Henderson recently. pic.twitter.com/sQhVmB1vyg — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) April 10, 2024

Klopp: “Do you know anybody who liked it?”

Reporter: “I spoke to him and he said ‘I regret the interview, I was a bit too hard’ and he also said it on television.”

Klopp: “Did he? Wow, ok. I can take that apology on behalf of Hendo.”

It is not surprising to see Klopp still protecting players no longer at the club, it is in his nature to do so, and clearly nothing gets past him!

Henderson has currently played nine times for Ajax, wearing the captain’s armband in six of them before a recent muscle injury.