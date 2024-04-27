Mohamed Salah is out of sorts, but he may be buoyed by the fact that he is facing a favourite opponent in West Ham this weekend.

Salah is the most prolific scorer in the history of this fixture with 11 goals, coming in a total of 14 appearances.

Should he score in this game, he will be the second Reds player in history to score in three different fixtures against the Hammers in the same season. John Toshack was the first in 1975/76.

Only against Man United (14) has Salah scored more goals for Liverpool in all competitions – he has also netted 11 times against Man City.

Incidentally, this will be Liverpool’s sixth 12.30pm kickoff this season – they are unbeaten in the other five, winning four and drawing one.

Reds’ dominance over West Ham outlined

Liverpool are looking for their 11th league double over West Ham in the Premier League era and their fourth in the last five seasons.

They have beaten the Hammers 35 times in the Premier League – against no team have they won more, with Newcastle also on 35.

Of the 155 goals scored in Premier League meetings, Liverpool have netted 105 of them.

Away to West Ham, they have won 14 and lost nine of 27 Premier League encounters, being beaten in only 11 of the last 70 league meetings.

Liverpool looking to reach new milestones

A Liverpool win today will see the club amass 700 league points under Jurgen Klopp.

Meanwhile, the Reds’ next first-half goal will be their 50th of the season in all competitions.

Liverpool need one goal to record 100 in all league games at West Ham, and four to reach 50 in the Premier League at the home of the Hammers.

Should they find the net they would set a new club record against the Hammers by scoring for a 16th league game in a row, eclipsing the 15 between December 1977 and September 1987.

Hit-and-miss Hammers hard to predict

West Ham currently lie in eighth place in the Premier League with 48 points. They have won more league games away from the London Stadium (seven) than they have at home (six).

The east Londoners lost at home to Arsenal and City, but won at the Emirates and travel to the Etihad on the final day of the season.

West Ham have won one of seven league games since a 3-1 win at Everton in March – a 2-1 win at Wolves – and they have not won in the last four home games since a 4-2 victory over Brentford.

They have lost each of the last two matches (2-0 at home to Fulham and 5-2 at Crystal Palace) and have conceded at least four times in five league games this season.

West Ham‘s heaviest defeat this season came in the 6-0 home loss to Arsenal in February, when they went from being goalless after 31 minutes to 4-0 down by half-time.

This season’s scorers

West Ham: Bowen 19, Kudus 13, Soucek 9, Paqueta 8, Ward-Prowse 6, Antonio 6, Zouma 3, own goals 3, Aguerd 2, Alvarez 2, Cornet 1, Cresswell 1, Emerson 1, Ings 1, Mavropanos 1

Liverpool: Salah 23, Nunez 18, Gakpo 14, Jota 15, Diaz 13, Szoboszlai 7, own goals 6, Mac Allister 6, Jones 5, Van Dijk 4, Elliott 3, Gravenberch 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Danns 2, Endo 2, Bradley 1, Clark 1, Koumas 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).