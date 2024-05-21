New Liverpool head coach Arne Slot will start work with his new squad earlier than planned, having made a big change to their dates for pre-season.

Liverpool final campaign under Jurgen Klopp was a difficult one, playing 58 fixtures – the third-most in a single season of his reign – and dropping off in an emotional climax.

For most players that will be followed by international commitments, including the Euros and Copa America, before holiday and then rejoining for pre-season.

Work at the AXA Training Centre will get underway earlier than planned, with the Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe reporting that Slot has already moved the start of pre-season forward a week.

“Slot has brought his first pre-season training sessions forward by a week – the squad will reconvene in the first week of July – so he can begin acclimatising to his new environment,” Bascombe writes.

“Those representing their country at Euro 2024 and Copa America will return later, depending on how far they progress in the tournament.”

Liverpool’s first pre-season friendlies are currently scheduled for the end of July and into August, with Real Betis (July 27), Arsenal (July 31) and Man United (August 4) opponents on a tour of the United States.

But it could be that low-profile domestic fixtures are pencilled in before then at Slot’s request, with it clear that the Dutchman wants to put his stamp down early.

Still, a balance will need to be struck between allowing players the time off they feel they need and giving enough opportunity to adjust to the new head coach’s ideals.

Pre-season will kick off at the AXA Training Centre, with Slot supported by members of his old backroom staff from Feyenoord.

New backroom yet to be announced

Though their appointments are yet to be confirmed, the 45-year-old is expected to bring assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff (pictured), head of performance Ruben Peeters and technical advisor Etienne Reijnen with him to Merseyside.

There had been doubts over whether Hulshoff could be involved from the start of pre-season, as he held the same role in the Netherlands national team staff.

But the 49-year-old has now vacated his post in Ronald Koeman’s backroom, with his focus entirely on Liverpool.