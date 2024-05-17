Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Joel Matip could consider retirement upon his departure from Liverpool, with the 32-year-old still recovering after ACL surgery.

Friday brought the confirmation that both Matip and Thiago will leave Anfield on the expiry of their contracts on July 1.

It comes after an injury-hit campaign for the pair, with the centre-back playing 14 times before a season-ending ACL tear in December and the midfielder only featuring once due to ongoing issues.

Thiago has already been touted with interest from a number of clubs, with sources in Spain even claiming he has received offers from two English sides.

But less has been speculated on Matip, which makes Klopp’s comments on his future beyond Liverpool interesting.

“Joel and Thiago were in my office. I spoke a bit longer [with them] this week,” the departing manager told reporters on Friday.

“Have you ever seen a better free transfer than Joel Matip?

“You will not find a more likeable person than Joel Matip, he’s funny in his own way – ridiculously funny, to be honest – and a wonderful man, with a wonderful family.

“So he has to make a decision if he wants to play on or not, we will see that or read it, whatever.

“But whoever gets him is a lucky club, definitely, because he’s world class and super humble. That together is now really rare, like super humble.”

Thiago will want to play on

Thiago‘s exit is clouded with disappointment, with the Spaniard inarguably one of the best players to feature for Liverpool, but one whose fitness problems limited him.

“In a parallel world, I would love to have seen the career without injuries,” Klopp admitted.

“He is one of the best I ever saw. He can do things I’m not sure I thought were possible before. He’s in control of absolutely everything on the pitch.

“Unfortunately the body didn’t exactly play the part.

“But he’s in a good way, he looked really good [in training] yesterday, and I’m sure he would want to give it a try again [at another club].

“I told them already thank you for everything they did, so I don’t think I have to tell you that now.

“Whoever leaves this club, they’re all brilliant. If they wouldn’t have been brilliant, they would have left last year, because we don’t carry problems with us. I’m really, really thankful for that.”