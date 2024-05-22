Jurgen Klopp used a whopping 120 different players during his time as Liverpool manager, but his reign ends with a clear top 10.

Such has been the nature of Klopp’s reign at Anfield, every player can hang their hat on at least one significant moment they contributed to.

The German created an environment which allowed his players to shine, and there were 10 he turned to more than the rest, six of whom he signed during his time at the club.

Klopp oversaw a total of 491 matches after arriving in 2015, and his most-used player featured in 72 percent of those games. That man, Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian was as loved by the supporters as he was by Klopp, ever-reliable and readily available, Firmino leads the top 10 with 355 appearances:

Next up is Mohamed Salah (349), who has actually played the most minutes of any Liverpool player under Klopp (28,235), three thousand more than Firmino.

James Milner closes out the top three, featuring 323 times for the manager as his Mr Versatile – with the veteran one of four players already at the club when Klopp arrived.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (310) is another, although at that time he was a fresh-faced teenager at academy level, making his fourth place in this list all the more astounding.

And although he is fourth on this list, he actually played the second-most minutes with 25,173 – quite impressive!

Former captain Jordan Henderson (304) is close behind after eight seasons with Klopp, and thereafter are five key Klopp signings.

Andy Robertson (297), Virgil van Dijk (270), Sadio Mane (269), Alisson (263) and Gini Wijnaldum (237) were all hugely influential in their own right and it’s no wonder they sit high on the list.

The top 10 have all been cornerstones throughout the course of Klopp’s tenure at Anfield, a testament to the manager nurturing talent and the club’s talent identification.