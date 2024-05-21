Liverpool’s emotional farewell to Jurgen Klopp drew an audience 70 percent larger than Man City‘s Premier League trophy lift, according to official figures.

Sunday saw the Premier League reach its conclusion with three fixtures broadcast live on TV in the UK: Liverpool vs. Wolves, Man City vs. West Ham and Arsenal vs. Everton.

Man City and Arsenal were locked in a final-day battle for the title, but the biggest draw was, in fact, at Anfield.

With Klopp bidding farewell to Liverpool after nine seasons in charge, the post-match ceremony brought 70 percent more viewers in than Man City‘s title celebrations.

The peak TV audience in the UK for the 2-0 win over Wolves was 1.2 million, which no doubt included many neutrals as well as Reds.

Both Liverpool and Man City streamed their post-match ceremonies live on YouTube, with Klopp’s farewell attracting 44 percent more views than the trophy lift.

Similarly, the ‘Danke, Jurgen’ graphic on Twitter has received 45 percent more engagement than Man City‘s champions graphic.

Overall, Liverpool were the most engaged club in Europe over the final weekend of the season, with 39.2 million, which again is 45 percent more than Man City and 178 percent more than the next-highest, Real Madrid.

It was also the most engaged Premier League matchday for the entire season, drawing 26 million engagements, with Liverpool featuring four times in the top eight.

Throughout the 2023/24 campaign, the club pulled 1.4 billion engagements, which is the most across the Premier League ahead of Man United (1.2bn) and Man City (1.2bn).

While there is no doubting that Liverpool draw more interest than Man City regardless of the latter’s success, the Premier League‘s closing weekend gave clear evidence of this.

A nerve was struck in the blue half of Manchester when Trent Alexander-Arnold insisted the slogan ‘This Means More’ was true, but there really is little denying it.