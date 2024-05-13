Lewis Koumas was the standout performer as he scored in Liverpool U21s’ 3-3 draw against Tottenham, a game they eventually lost 5-4 on penalties in the PL2 play-offs.

Tottenham U21s 3-3 Liverpool U21s (5-4 on pens)

PL2 Playoff Quarter-Final, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

May 12, 2024

Goals: Donley 26′, Hall 36′ 47′; Koumas 11′, Pinnington 72′, Norris 82′

Despite a valiant effort, Liverpool U21s’ season ended in disappointment as they were knocked out of the Premier League 2 quarter-finals on penalties.

A young Reds side missing the likes of Bobby Clark, Ben Doak and Jayden Danns due to injury and Kaide Gordon and James McConnell on first-team duty started strongly in north London.

With midfielder Trey Nyoni leading the line as a false nine, it allowed the space for James Norris – back from a loan spell with Tranmere – to pull the ball across for Lewis Koumas to tap in.

The goal marked Koumas’ 15th strike in 24 appearances for the club this season, from under-18 level all the way up to the first team. His nine in the PL2 made him Liverpool’s top-scorer for the campaign.

The 18-year-old not only scored on Sunday night, but capped a great season with one of his best displays to date for the Reds.

Liverpool had a number of chances throughout the first half but it was Tottenham who went into the break ahead, with Jamie Donley equalising first after snatching the ball off Nyoni and lobbing Fabian Mrozek from 45 yards out.

The hosts went ahead through Tyrese Hall, who then doubled Tottenham‘s lead soon after half-time as heads began to drop among Barry Lewtas‘ side.

Their determination grew again, though, as the second half wore on, and Liverpool were given a boost as a scramble in the six-yard box appeared to go in via centre-back Carter Pinnington.

Liverpool kept pushing for the vital third goal, with there a growing frustration at the linesman as Koumas was continually waved offside despite seeming to have held his runs.

But the equaliser for 3-3 eventually came from Norris, with the 21-year-old left-back winning the ball on the edge of the box, driving on and blasting into the bottom corner.

That paved the way for extra time which – with few outfield options on the bench after another returning loanee, Luca Stephenson, came on – presented a challenge for the young Reds.

After an additional half-hour of football, the tie went to penalties. Neither set of youngsters let the pressure get to them, with nine of the 10 penalties taken scored.

Unfortunately, Liverpool’s third taker, Norris, blinked first which allowed Tottenham the upper hand. The hosts maintained their 100 percent record in the shootout and won it 5-4.

Overall, it has been a fantastic season for the academy in terms of developing players and getting them into the first team squad.

In a way, the League Cup can be deemed the under-21s’ silverware for the year, though the Reds weren’t feeling that way when Jude Soonsup-Bell netted Tottenham‘s final penalty to end Liverpool’s season.

TIA Man of the Match: Lewis Koumas

Liverpool U21s: Mrozek; Miles, Nallo, Pinnington, Norris; Pilling, Laffey (Stephenson 71′), Davidson; Morrison, Koumas, Nyoni (Lucky 106′)

Subs not used: O.Kelly, Poytress, Spearing