After it emerged that Liverpool are advertising for a set-piece coach to add to Arne Slot‘s staff, two more positions have been posted via LinkedIn.

With Jurgen Klopp‘s resignation followed by an exodus of the manager’s first-team staff, it is a summer of upheaval at the AXA Training Centre.

That will include the appointment of a specialist set-piece coach, with the club advertising for a new role to support the arriving Slot, with Klopp’s assistant, Peter Krawietz, previously filling that duty.

• READ: Why Liverpool want to hire a set-piece coach – to join Arsenal and Man City

Liverpool have continued their recruitment drive with two more job adverts, as they aim to appoint a new strength and conditioning coach along with a first-team physio.

The arrival of another strength and conditioning coach comes as part of a revamp of the fitness department, with Dr Andreas Schlumberger and Andreas Kornmayer among those to depart.

Schlumberger held the position of head of recovery and performance and Kornmayer served as head of fitness and conditioning.

The club’s job description explains that a successful candidate would operate “under the management of the head of physical performance.”

Slot is expected to bring at least three coaches with him from Feyenoord, with one of those being Ruben Peeters, who held the role of head of performance with the Dutch club and could replicate that at Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the search for a new physio could suggest that there are more changes to the department than currently reported.

Liverpool count Lee Nobes as head of physiotherapy while Chris Morgan and Steve Lilley are first-team physios and Joe Lewis a general physio.

Whether any of those figures will leave the club this summer remains to be seen, but it is clear that Liverpool are looking to overhaul their structure off the pitch.

Part of that could be dictated by the arrival of Slot, who has been commended for his approach to maintaining the fitness of his players at Feyenoord.