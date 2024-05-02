Nike have been blamed for the rising price of Liverpool’s new home shirt following its launch on Thursday morning.

The cost of a standard adult shirt has gone up to £80 for 2024/25, while the same jersey in youth sizes now comes in at £60 – rises of just over £5 from last season.

Meanwhile, the match jersey worn by the players is priced at £125 (a £10 hike on last year’s version), with infant kits retailing at £52 (up by £7).

Sources have told This Is Anfield that this jump in price is down to Nike’s non-negotiable manufacturer’s suggested retail price, which has gone up by 8.5 percent for all of its clubs.

The club have taken steps to absorb those increases by retailing next season’s shirts at prices that are, on average, 5.5 percent lower than the American manufacturer’s RRP.

By contrast, Chelsea and Tottenham, who also have deals with Nike, are expected to pass on the rises to fans.

Nike’s price hike Stadium Shirt This season – £74.95

Next season – £80 (Nike RRP £84.99) Match Shirt This season – £114.95

Next season – £125 (Nike RRP £124.99) Youth Match Shirt This season – £99.95

Next season – £100 (Nike RRP £119.99) Youth Stadium Shirt This season – £54.95

Next season – £60 (Nike RRP £64.99) Little Kids’ Kit This season – £44.95

Next season – £52 (Nike RRP £54.99)

Senior Anfield figures are also adamant that the nature of their kit deal means they will not generate any additional profit from this year’s rises.

Still, news of rising kit prices is unlikely to be well received by supporters, many of whom are already dealing with a cost of living crisis in the UK.

And while a further 10 percent discount on all retail is available to official members and season ticket holders, it was recently confirmed that their tickets will be subject to a controversial hike for the 2024/25 season.

It has recently been reported that Liverpool will not renew their deal with Nike when it expires next summer, with the club instead agreeing to link up with Adidas again.

