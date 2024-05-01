Liverpool Women produced a thrilling 4-3 win against Chelsea, twice coming from behind in a second half that featured six goals and an incredible ending.

Liverpool Women 4-3 Chelsea Women

WSL (20), Prenton Park

May 1, 2024

Goals: Beever-Jones 9′, 80′, Michah (og.) 83′; Roman Haug 51′, Bonner 66′, 90+2, Kiernan 81′

Liverpool produced arguably their best performance of the season to beat Chelsea in a game that had everything.

With the Sky Sports cameras in town, Liverpool more than held their own in the first half, but were made to pay for some extremely lax marking off a Chelsea corner.

With nine minutes gone, Catarina Macario delivered a flat fairly flat corner into the six-yard box, where Aggie Beever-Jones headed in under little pressure with ample room to manoeuvre.

From then on, Liverpool had control of the half and almost went level before half time. It was the final pass and finish that was lacking for the Reds.

The second period that ensued was the most exciting half of the season.

What a start to the second-half for Liverpool who level it through Sophie Román Haug! ? pic.twitter.com/Vqz6ritxsc — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) May 1, 2024

Half time: Liverpool Women 0-1 Chelsea Women

In the 51st minute, Liverpool got their reward for a strong start to the half thanks to Sophie Roman Haug, who nodded in a header from almost the same position as Beever-Jones had scored earlier in the match.

Fifteen minutes later, the Reds scored again in very similar circumstances, as Marie Hobinger’s inswinging corner was glanced in to the net by Gemma Bonner on her 150th appearance for Liverpool, a feat no woman has ever managed.

Another corner another goal! ? A MASSIVE goal in the WSL title race! ? pic.twitter.com/WEZGQB2Ay9 — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) May 1, 2024

Both managers then made changes and both managers then celebrated goals.

With 10 minutes to play, the match went mad with three goals in three minutes.

The visitors got their first leveller when Teagan Micah rushed to close down an angle but didn’t reach the ball, leaving Beever-Jones to finish inside the area.

Chelsea’s revival didn’t last long, though, as Leanne Kiernan broke through one-on-one to calmly slotted past the onrushing goalkeeper.

"Absolutely unbelievable!" ? The title race takes another dramatic twist as Liverpool take the lead AGAIN from a corner! ? pic.twitter.com/oTrS2KtedL — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) May 1, 2024

To Liverpool’s frustration, Emma Hayes’ Blues scored their third as the ball ricocheted around the box, resulting in an own goal by ‘keeper Micah.

The drama wasn’t done there, though, and Bonner capped off an amazing night with a stunning header from yet another Hobinger corner.

While Chelsea held a post-match meeting on the pitch with their title hopes drained, Liverpool celebrated as they moved level on 35 points with Man United, the team who come to Prenton Park on Sunday.

Player of the Match: Gemma Bonner

Liverpool Women: Micah; Koivisto (Daniels 45+4′), Fisk, Bonner, Clark, Hinds (Matthews 71′); Nagano, Holland (Kearns 82′), Hobinger; Enderby (Kiernan 71′), Roman Haug

Subs not used: Spencer, Lawley, Chadwick, Leath

Next match: Man United (H) – WSL – May 5, 2pm (BST)