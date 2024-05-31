Amid reported interest from Liverpool, Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo has admitted that it is “tantalising” to see “some big clubs interested” in a transfer.

Ahead of the transfer window, Liverpool are beginning to be linked with potential forwards that could sign over the summer, and Mbeumo is the latest to be in the news.

French newspaper l’Equipe are reporting that Liverpool and Newcastle are the clubs ‘courting’ him and have already “shown interest” in the 24-year-old.

Mbeumo left himself open to a transfer when he told the paper: “I spent five seasons at Brentford, in a club that knew how to help me grow and take a step forward.

“But yes, I want to play in the biggest competitions, in the best clubs. It’s still enticing to see some big teams interested in me. We’ll see.”

A suitable option?

At 24 years old, Mbeumo is the right age to be an option for Liverpool. Since joining Brentford in 2019, he has been consistent for the Bees in the Championship and Premier League.

In 98 English top-flight appearances, he has improved his numbers since getting promoted, with the Cameroon international scoring 22 goals and producing 21 assists.

Perhaps, though, one of his strongest attributes is his availability.

Playing mainly as a striker or right winger for manager Thomas Frank, Mbeumo missed just three games in his first two Premier League seasons.

The 2023/24 season was interrupted by an ankle injury in December, but he returned to form at the end of the campaign, scoring twice and producing three assists in the final seven matches.

Another big benefit of signing Mbeumo would be that he has plenty of time for further development under Arne Slot.

He has the pace required, has a proven track record with Brentford when it comes to goals and assists, plus, importantly, is left-footed and thus comfortable cutting inside, like Mo Salah.

Despite being 5’6″, he is decent in the air with 1.06 aerials per 90 mins won in the last year, placing him in the 81st percentile for attacking midfielders and wingers.

This means he is in the top 19 percent of players in his position for that statistic, across Europe’s top five leagues in the last year.

Sporting director Richard Hughes will no doubt be looking at players of Mbeumo’s type, but whether he ever actually puts pen to paper at Liverpool is another matter.