Jurgen Klopp was tickled by one of his coaches showing up to his interview in a suit, especially as it was a complete contrast to what he’d known from another colleague.

Klopp leaves the club this summer with seven members of his coaching staff, and more could follow as Liverpool undergo a significant season of change.

Jack Robinson, assistant goalkeeping coach, is one of the figures moving on after nearly six years at Anfield, and Klopp will evidently never forget his first impression of him.

An interview at Melwood and Robinson’s accompanying video was the subject of conversation as part of the club’s farewell content, ‘The Last Debrief‘ – involving all departing coaches.

But what he wore is what triggered Klopp’s booming laugh, as he explained: “We were all sitting in the coaches’ room and Jack came in for his, how do you call that? First talk. And he wore a suit!”

Between bouts of laughter, the German added: “I mean, he’s a goalkeeper! They do strange things, but we were used to other goalkeepers (points to John Achterberg), obviously.

“And he shows up in a suit!”

Pep Lijnders, sitting between Robinson and Vitor Matos throughout the video, added: “First question, can you really shoot left and right [foot]? Or have you just turned it around?”

Robinson, who played with James Milner at under-16 level, clearly impressed with his ability and yet could not escape attention going straight back to his attire.

Klopp explained: “We watched the video, and he was like the perfect footballer! I said, ‘Why is he not playing’? He can shoot with the left, shoot with the right. He’s incredible.

“And then this guy looks like he wants to sell insurance! You don’t fit in that suit still, do you?”

The answer to that was, “Not quite in that suit anymore, no!”

Either way, Robinson clearly made the right impression to get the job and work alongside Klopp and Co. for nearly six years.

His departure, alongside Achterberg’s, has created further backroom vacancies for Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes to fill this summer.