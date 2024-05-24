New Joe Gomez comments make future Liverpool plans clear

Joe Gomez appears to have eased any worries of a potential summer transfer, with his latest comments that emphasise his commitment to Liverpool.

At just 27 years old, Gomez has already been at Liverpool for nine seasons and his stay on Merseyside is set to continue, judging by his latest comments.

Upon receiving the Embodiment Of Liverpool FC Award 2024 from The Anfield Wrap, Gomez spoke touchingly about the club and its supporters.

He said: “Speaking to some of the boys that have moved on and them emphasising how how good of a place this is, because I guess sometimes having something to compare it to helps as well, I’m just grateful to be here.

“Long may it continue.”

With a contract that runs until 2027, Gomez is already the longest-serving player at Liverpool and is the only squad member to have featured under any coach other than Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

He has enjoyed some fairytale moments since arriving in 2015, and his relationship with the fans has grown over the last decade.

“We say it so much and I don’t ever want it to like lose its touch, but the supporters here are something else,” the defender added.

“Being here this long really helps me realise what we’re blessed with and how fortunate we are to have the supporters we do.

“I think it’s not just in the in the moments when we win things and so on, but it’s just the whole war and the energy that they gave us. I think it just means a lot to be a part of this; this culture, this club and what it means.

“I think for people from the outside looking in, [they] are probably envious of what we have here and being here this many years, it’s only grown over time, making me realise how special it is to be here.”

A man who clearly loves playing for Liverpool and gives his all every time he steps on the pitch, it will be some let-off when he scores his first goal!