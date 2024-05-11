At just 16, Trey Nyoni debuted for Liverpool’s first team just months after transferring to the club, an adaptation one Reds coach says he can be “really proud” of.

Nyoni has featured regularly in first-team training in the second half of the season, with Jurgen Klopp and Co. liking what they have seen.

He made his debut off the bench in the FA Cup win over Southampton, making him the club’s youngest debutant in the competition – not to mention he has a League Cup winners’ medal!

Only joining from Leicester last summer, Nyoni has been fast-tracked up the ranks and under-21s manager Barry Lewtas has hailed how the youngster has been able to quickly adapt.

In an interview with the club’s website, Lewtas said: “He has been fantastic, for a boy so young.

“On top of that, it’s a new club and he has had to build new relationships with different coaches he’s not known and build relationships with the players.

“To perform at the level he’s been performing, he can be proud of the way he has adapted.

“He has been a real good player for us this season since coming into the group from the U18s, he has had some moments where he has had to adapt.”

Still very much growing into his body, Nyoni has plenty of development still to come, but as Klopp has always said, he wouldn’t use those who were not ready.

Lewtas added: “He is only 16 so there have been some weeks where he has been really up against it against strong and physical opponents, but his quality has been there.”

“For Trey, he can be really proud but, hopefully, there is more good performances in him between now and the end of the season.”

The 16-year-old will be involved as the U21s play their Premier League 2 quarter-final at Tottenham on Sunday, where he could add to his 11 appearances at that level this season.