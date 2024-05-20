Virgil van Dijk has revealed that “nothing is on the table” when it comes to the offer of a fresh contract from Liverpool.

But the Dutchman hinted that he is keen to remain at Anfield, insisting his eventual farewell would be just as emotional as Jurgen Klopp‘s.

As is also the case for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, Van Dijk is about to enter the final year of his current deal without an extension having been agreed upon.

And, when asked for an update on his future after the Reds rounded off the 2023/24 season with victory over Wolves, the club captain could offer little by the way of reassurance for supporters.

He said: “At the moment there is nothing for me to say. Nothing has changed and nothing is on the table either. No changes in my situation at all.

“My future is not important at the moment. The only thing I can say now is if I have a farewell I don’t think I would keep it dry (not cry) because that was something I was very surprised with with him (Klopp).

“These fans are something else and eventually when they say goodbye to you then it will be special.

“Even with Joel [Matip], I said ‘How did you manage to keep it dry pal?’. He just wanted to walk through it quickly and stand with us so I think he did that pretty well.”

Speaking after Klopp’s farewell, the skipper was adamant that Liverpool won’t suffer the kind of drop-off seen at Man United when they lost their own iconic manager in Sir Alex Ferguson.

He added: “I don’t want to compare our situation to other teams but I can only see what is in there and how we have been performing the whole season.

“There is so much room for improvement, so much room to develop, personally as players but definitely as a group in certain situations and it will be interesting, I am looking forward to it and looking forward to next season already.

“Hopefully we can be up there again and be consistent. That’s the main thing. We have to be together as a group and stay consistent.

“Even in not as good times you still have to stick together and that is something we need, especially going into next season.

“I’m not worried that’s not the case so that’s a good thing but it’s definitely something you have to keep working on.”