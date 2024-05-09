★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, February 21, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Luton Town FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Virgil van Dijk on 8-man shortlist for Premier League Player of the Season

Virgil van Dijk is one of eight nominees for the Premier League Player of the Season award, with the Liverpool captain the club’s sole representative.

The Dutchman returned to his imperious best this season, dusting off his struggles from last season to become a formidable force at the back once again.

Van Dijk has been forced to miss only three games this season – due to illness and suspension – and has been rested a further seven times.

His elite availability and dominance earned him plenty of plaudits, and although Liverpool have faded towards the backend of the season, it does not cast a shadow on the captain’s season.

And his place on the shortlist for the Premier League Player of the Season shows just that, with Van Dijk joined by seven others.

Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak, Martin Odegaard, Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins and Declan Rice all join the No. 4 as nominees, with voting open here ahead of the deadline at 12pm (BST) on Monday, May 13.

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk celebrates with the trophy and the Alan Hardaker Trophy for Man-of-the-Match after the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 1-0 after extra-time. (Photo by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

Public votes are combined with those of a panel of football experts to determine the winner, who will be announced on May 18 – the day before the final game of the season.

Van Dijk has won the award before, in 2018/19, and is vying to become only the fifth player to win the gong multiple times after Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nemanja Vidic and Kevin De Bruyne.

The 32-year-old was the last Liverpool player to pick up the prize, a season after Mohamed Salah.

Van Dijk has missed only two Premier League games this season, completing 90 minutes on 33 different occasions and adding two goals and two assists to his eight clean sheets.

