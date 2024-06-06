6 Liverpool FC players with a point to prove this pre-season

It is the dawning of a new era for Liverpool as Arne Slot takes over in the hot seat, but which players have a point to prove to him in pre-season?

For the first time since October 2015, the Reds have a new man at the helm, and that means the players have someone new to impress as fans reserve their judgement for when it matters.

All this change ensures doors will be opened for some who struggled to find the key in the past, while others will feel they need to step up and prove their worth.

For some, they will only have a short time to prepare for the campaign while others will be there from day one.

It all makes for an intriguing pre-season ahead, and here we look a the six players who have a point to prove to Slot in the lead-up to the 2024/25 season.

Darwin Nunez

After finding himself under the microscope last season for his wastefulness in front of goal, Darwin Nunez will again be in the spotlight this summer.

His time with Slot before the season starts will be limited due to his involvement in Copa America but reports claim the forward is seen as “critical” to the Dutchman’s plans.

A vote of confidence from the off, but he needs to show an improved level of ruthlessness and that he can be relied upon to have an influence in the big games, which has been lacking.

The hope will be he returns from international duty with a boost in confidence and ready to take on the new challenge at Anfield – his place in the XI depends on it.

Ibrahima Konate

Dropped for Jarell Quansah at the backend of last season, though he insists that was not the case, Ibrahima Konate has a battle on his hands.

His injury record and the possibility of the club dipping into the market for a new centre-back leaves him vulnerable, especially as he too will only have a short time to impress.

Konate is a talent Liverpool are lucky to have, and he still has his peak years ahead of him, but his place will not be a given and he needs to prove he can be consistently relied upon.

Fabio Carvalho

Reporting for day one of pre-season, Carvalho will be afforded plenty of time to catch the eye of Slot and his staff after a confidence-boosting few months on loan at Hull.

He was a square peg in a round hole under Klopp, and with the potential for the No. 10 position to open up in the XI, Carvalho could well turn the page on his Anfield career.

The 21-year-old was subject to interest from Slot’s former club, Feyenoord, during his time in charge and that could be just the boost he needs to showcase his talents throughout the summer.

Joe Gomez

Liverpool’s longest-serving player and one who even pre-dates the arrival of Jurgen Klopp, Joe Gomez has one of the more interesting challenges ahead of him.

His favoured position is at centre-back, but he continues to face stiff competition there, while Slot’s demands of his full-backs may mean the door is not as open as it was under his predecessor.

It will be intriguing to see how Gomez forces his way into Slot’s plans, he will arrive fresh from England’s Euros campaign, whenever that may be, and the ball will be in his court to prove his credentials.

Kostas Tsimikas

There is still the question of whether Kostas Tsimikas will even remain at the club long enough to make an impression, but the point stands that he has something to prove.

Slot asks a lot of his left-sided defensive player, and the Greek’s inconsistencies and need for a consistent run of games to find form leaves him in a vulnerable position.

He is not a long-term option and it will take plenty for that perspective to change, you sense.

Andy Robertson is still ahead of him in the pecking order and with exciting youth in the wings and the potential for a new signing, Tsimikas faces a steep uphill battle.

Stefan Bajcetic

Last season was a complete write-off for Stefan Bajcetic, with only three appearances halting the impressive progress he made at the backend of the 2022/23 campaign.

With Klopp no longer in his corner, there is a new manager to impress and confidence to instil in himself and those at the club that his body can now cope with consistent first-team football.

He is still only 19, and while he has plenty of exciting potential, pre-season will prove decisive in how his role in the squad is shaped.

The young guns

Slot is known to show faith in young players and is ready to help mould them into regular first-team members, which will ensure the legacy left by Klopp will continue.

With this in mind, Owen Beck, Luke Chambers and Kaide Gordon are a few names who will be eager to thrust themselves into Slot’s thinking as they will be involved from the first day of pre-season.

All have senior experience and already have a standing with the first-team squad, but it will be of particular interest to see if the new head coach favours either Beck or Chambers over Tsimikas.

That could be telling indeed.

Another two names worth mentioning are Tyler Morton and goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros, both of whom impressed during their loans last season and face a crossroad as to whether they will be kept on or moved on, either on loan or a permanent transfer.