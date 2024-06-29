Ibrahima Konate has revealed he came close to passing out on multiple occasions as he prepared to represent France in the Euros this summer, where he has been an unused substitute in every game.

Konate finished his season with Liverpool behind Jarell Quansah in the pecking order but was anticipated to put that behind him with a starting position in France’s defence.

But he has been left disappointed as Didier Deschamps opted for William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano as his centre-back pairing in each of France’s three group games.

Liverpool’s No. 5 has been forced to watch from the bench as Les Bleus finished second in Group D to set up a last-16 meeting with Belgium on Monday, leaving him “frustrated.”

“I came with a lot of expectations, that’s part of football,” Konate told reporters on Saturday of his current standing in the squad, as translated by Sport Witness.

“I knew what my place was before the first match. It’s frustrating but I know my role on and off the field. A 100 percent ‘Ibou’ would never have sat on the bench.

“I didn’t play for a month and a half! I prepared, I almost passed out more than once. The preparation was very short. It’s part of football. It was a good lesson for me.”

Konate’s clear nod to Liverpool in that last sentence comes after having started just one of the Reds’ final six games of last season, an appearance against Everton that lasted 63 minutes.

Quansah started the other five but Konate recently insisted he was not ‘dropped’ by Jurgen Klopp, and that he would have pressed the issue with the manager if there was more at stake.

In his press conference, Konate also brilliantly used his opportunity in the spotlight to speak out against France’s far-right ahead of their election, saying via L’Equipe: “Diversity is France’s strength.

“I come from an immigrant family. Prejudice and stereotypes have to stop, we all have to be together in all circumstances.” Well said, Ibou!