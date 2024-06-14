Jurgen Klopp was back in Liverpool to watch the Eras Tour of Taylor Swift, who claimed she had broken Anfield’s all-time attendance record.

The ex-Liverpool manager looked to be in fine form as he attended the first of three concerts held by Swift at Anfield this week.

The German’s wife, Ulla, bought tickets to see the first show, Klopp revealed during a staff Q&A in his final week at the club, also disclosing he then started singing ‘Shake It Off’ to her, as per the Athletic.

On the night itself, the German was seen getting in the mood and wearing heart-shaped glasses as he took his place in an Anfield box to watch the sold-out show.

He was part of a crowd that, according to Swift, “broke the all-time attendance record for” Anfield.

This means there must have been over 61,905 people, the number that attended an FA Cup tie against Wolves back in 1952.

Quoted by Liverpool.com, Swift said on stage: “While I was walking to the stage, they pulled me aside and told me another thing you did for us tonight.

“And that thing is that you, you broke the all-time attendance record for this stadium tonight. Don’t you just love knowing there’s never been as many people in this room as there are right now? I, personally, love that feeling.”

Ulla's a queen for getting him in pink love heart glasses ??

Before the show, Klopp posted a video message on Instagram, showing off his new haircut and declaring he was back in Liverpool for “Taylor time.”

He also confirmed it was his first time back at Anfield since his emotional last game, against Wolves on May 19.

The German who celebrates his 57th birthday on Sunday, said: “I’m not Taylor made obviously, but I’m Taylor ready. Let’s go to Anfield and have a good night, or a great night would be cool!”

It appears Klopp did indeed have a great night as, the following day, he posted a photo in a pink cowgirl hat with the caption: “I guess I’m officially a Swiftie.”

For the concerts, the Anfield pitch has been completely transformed, with a large stage set up that covers much of the turf.

Pink will also be playing at Anfield this summer, but her last show is on June 25 and leaves plenty of time for the ground staff to prepare the pitch for the new season.