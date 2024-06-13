Amid reports of Jurgen Klopp taking a job at Red Bull, the German’s agent has dismissed these rumours as “total nonsense.”

Since Klopp left Liverpool he has been enjoying his time off, playing padel in Mallorca and attending the Champions League final at Wembley.

That time off is set to continue, despite sources telling Salzburger Nachrichten that he could take the position of head of football at Red Bull.

However, Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, has dismissed these rumours, telling Sky Sport Germany that it is “total nonsense” and “there’s nothing to it.”

It is clear Klopp has no immediate intentions of returning to football, but that hasn’t stopped talk of where he could end up next.

Gary Lineker said on The Rest Is Football podcast that he “heard a little rumour that he might end up being president of Borussia Dortmund.”

There is absolutely no credence to Lineker’s comments at the moment, but it is the kind of role Klopp could look to take up, with less day-to-day duties than the manager.

Most recently, Liverpool’s former manager was spotted with Brendan Rodgers in Spain and he is expected to return to Merseyside this week.

That is for the arrival of Taylor Swift who is playing three shows at Anfield.

Klopp’s wife, Ulla, bought tickets to see one of the shows, he revealed during a staff Q&A in his final week at the club, also disclosing he then started singing ‘Shake It Off’ to her, as per the Athletic.

Klopp’s assistants

While Klopp evidently is more than happy to go on holiday for the time being, his assistants are less eager to relax.

Pep Lijnders has already been confirmed to be taking over as Red Bull Salzburg boss, and another of Klopp’s Liverpool assistants is set to join him.

Andreas Kornmayer acted as the head of fitness and conditioning for eight years but will now take up a new job at RB Salzburg, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

On X, he wrote that “Kornmayer [is] to become the new performance manager of RB Salzburg! It’s all done and signed.”

With Vitor Matos also assisting Lijnders, the Austrian outfit look to be setting up very well, and it could be handy for Liverpool in the transfer market if they maintain a good relationship.