Liverpool have been informed of issues fans experienced while using the ticket page on the club’s website and “recognise the frustrations” that it caused supporters.

The club’s ticketing system has undergone a revamp in the off-season, and it experienced its first hiccups when the registration period opened for league games in the first half of the year.

Members need to head to the website to register their interest in games played up until December 31, with a ballot to determine if one is successful or not.

It is open from June 26 to July 2, and while supporters did not need to rush to the website, that they did led to a number of issues arising with the process.

From being put in more than one queue extending beyond 30 minutes to what was in the basket becoming void and various system crashes, it was not a smooth process for all.

We’ve had a number of supporters get in touch about today’s members ticket registration & the problems they faced. We’ve flagged this with the club & they’ve been working to fix the problem & identify what went wrong. They’ve recognised the frustrations this has caused supporters pic.twitter.com/iic5F6x2ri — Spirit of Shankly (@spiritofshankly) June 26, 2024

While those who logged on later, once the rush had died down, avoided such issues, the stress on the system was worth flagging up before ticket sales officially get underway next month.

Supporters group Spirit of Shankly posted on X that they had received various accounts of problems with the ticket registration and had flagged it to the club.

They went on to state that Liverpool have “been working to fix the problem and identify what went wrong. They’ve recognised the frustrations this has caused supporters.”

There have continually been issues raised with the ticketing system and process for years, with it always being a source of frustration when the time comes to buy tickets.

The new system in place clearly still has a number of wrinkles for the club to iron out and they will need to do so before it is inundated with more traffic all at once in the near future.

If you experienced any problems, Spirit of Shankly are asking you to email them at [email protected] so they can pass it on to the relevant department.