Liverpool are prepared to demand a fee far in excess of £20 million to let Caoimhin Kelleher go this summer.

It is expected that the Irishman will attract plenty of interest in the coming window after another impressive season serving as Alisson‘s understudy.

However, This Is Anfield understands that the Reds will only let Kelleher leave in the event they receive a hefty offer reflective of his true value.

Just last summer, Burnley paid Manchester City £19 million for goalkeeper James Trafford, whose previous first-team experience had all been gained out on loan in League One.

By contrast, Kelleher is three games shy of 50 appearances for Liverpool and has been involved in two successful League Cup campaigns.

The 25-year-old enjoyed the most productive campaign of his career last time out, playing 26 times in all competitions as a result of a muscle injury to Alisson.

That included a wonderful performance in the League Cup final in which he kept out nine shots on target worth 2.63 xGOT, as Chelsea were beaten 1-0 in extra time at Wembley.

Despite his successes at Anfield, Kelleher recently admitted in an interview with The Athletic that he may need to move on in order to move into the role of first choice.

He said: “Whether it’s here at Liverpool or somewhere else, I do feel the next step for me is to be a No. 1.”

However, Liverpool’s former manager Jurgen Klopp already hinted during the course of last season that the club are ready to stand firm on their valuation.

He said: “It would have had to be a proper price to give us a chance of doing something in a difficult market.

“It is not like other goalkeepers moving from A to B for £15 million or £20 million. That is totally unrealistic and nonsense.”