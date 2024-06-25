Following tentative links with Athletic Club winger Nico Williams as he stars at Euro 2024, Liverpool sources have given the club’s stance on a transfer.

Williams has impressed so far as Spain’s first choice on the left flank at the Euros, including a match-winning display against Italy.

That has led to an increase in interest over his status at Athletic Club, particularly after it emerged that his contract includes a £47 million release clause.

The Athletic‘s Spanish reporter Pol Ballus claimed that the 21-year-old had been “discussed” as a possible target for Liverpool if it was decided that Arne Slot required a new winger.

However, his colleague James Pearce has now brought word from sources close to the club that Williams is, in fact, not on the agenda.

Pearce explains that while Liverpool are “interested in adding a wide attacker to increase their options in that department,” the Spaniard is “not under consideration.”

Both Arsenal and Barcelona are credited with an interest in Williams, but even then a move is unlikely, while Chelsea have “all but ruled themselves out.”

This is due to the cost of the deal – as Williams’ £49 million release clause “would need to be paid in one go” – as well at the player’s own insistence that he is committed to Athletic Club.

“I’ve just renewed my contract with Athletic Club. I’m very comfortable at Athletic, I’m very happy,” he told Spanish programme La 1 when asked about the situation last week.

“I’ve just renewed, so it’s very strange they keep asking me these things.”

Finding the next Salah

Those reasons will almost certainly have contributed to Liverpool’s own stance on a move – and even regardless of that, it is perhaps no surprise they wouldn’t pursue him.

Williams is a flexible wide player, but the club are seemingly on the search for a left-footed right winger to support Mohamed Salah.

• READ: Liverpool’s search for the next Salah – and what club rejecting rumours tells us

While the Athletic Club talent is comfortable on the right, he is a natural right-footer whose tendency would be to drive towards the byline rather than cut inside.

Links with the likes of PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko and Brentford‘s Bryan Mbeumo may prove more instructive when it comes to Liverpool’s actual plans.

Even then, not every link with a left-footed right winger should be considered genuine – as Liverpool sources have also already quashed links with Yankuba Minteh.