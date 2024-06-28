Liverpool may have landed another high-potential English talent on top of their £1.5 million move for Alvin Ayman, with another tipped to arrive from Chelsea.

Ayman, the 16-year-old Wolves midfielder, is set to join the Reds’ academy ranks this summer in a deal worth around £1.5 million.

This Is Anfield understands Ayman’s arrival is imminent, and it will see him follow the likes of Ben Doak, Bobby Clark, Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo in making similar moves in recent years.

It comes after a change of approach in Liverpool’s youth recruitment, with post-Brexit restrictions on signing overseas talent prompting them to focus on the best youngsters from around of UK.

There are now claims, including via the Liverpool Echo, that Chelsea attacking midfielder Ryan McAidoo has also opted to join the Reds.

McAidoo was expected to make the switch to north London to Arsenal, while Chelsea had hoped to convince him to stay, but it has been suggested that he will instead move to Merseyside.

The 16-year-old, who is an England U17 international, is believed to have recently signed with the PLG agency led by Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s brother, Tyler.

If he does land at Liverpool this summer, McAidoo is likely to begin life at the club as part of the U18s, having already featured four times at that level for Chelsea last season.

He would be unable to sign a professional contract until next year, however, with clubs only able to agree scholarship terms with players before their 17th birthday.

But assurances can be made over future commitments, as will have been the case with the likes of Nyoni and Nallo, who both arrived last summer.

Nyoni joined from Leicester and went on to make his first-team debut in his maiden campaign at Liverpool, while Nallo’s arrival from West Ham saw him establish himself as a regular starter for the U21s.

They are both still yet to celebrate their 17th birthday, with there a clear pathway for youth into the senior setup at Anfield – which undoubtedly appeals to players and their families when it comes to tough decisions over their future.