Mohamed Salah has headed into the summer with a drastic new look, with the Liverpool forward revealing his shaved head as he reported for Egypt duty.

Salah shocked supporters days after his final appearance of the season when he shared a photo to his Instagram page sporting a shaved head.

The 31-year-old got rid of his trademark curls in a post that generated over 1.7 million likes, and comments from the likes of Andy Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Now, having spent time with family including sister Rabab and brother Nasr, the forward’s new look has been revealed in its entirety.

Rabab Salah shared a series of photos to her Instagram page that showed Salah’s shaved head, with fans now convinced he has undergone hair transplant treatment.

Salah then joined up with the Egypt national team ahead of their World Cup qualifiers against Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau.

In an update from the Egyptian FA, he was pictured in talks with manager Hossam Hassan and staff, giving another view of his new look.

Egypt host Burkina Faso at the Cairo International Stadium on June 7, before travelling to Estadio 24 de Setembro in Guinea-Bissau on June 10.

Hassan’s side are currently top of their qualifying group with two wins from two, with Salah top goalscorer in Group A with four goals.

Those two games may not be the end of Salah’s involvement with Egypt this summer, as there are designs on the forward joining the U23s squad at the Olympics.

However, as reported by This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch last year, Liverpool would be free to block any call-up to the tournament in France, where Egypt will play the Dominican Republic (July 24), Uzbekistan (July 27) and Spain (July 30).