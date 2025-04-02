Arne Slot has revealed he held a meeting with Liverpool’s players to reinforce the high standards he expects, after some showed an “almost unacceptable” level of work rate in the Carabao Cup final.

Liverpool are among the hardest-working teams in the Premier League, but against Newcastle they were outfought by the opposition to a level that ultimately cost them the Carabao Cup.

The mood is good around a Liverpool team that has been consistently praised for its professionalism over the last year. Nevertheless, Slot revealed he has still held a meeting ahead of the run-in to ensure standards are maintained.

The head coach told media including the Times: “There was definitely a message to the players.

• READ HERE: Slot admits Wataru Endo selection mistake – “Look at the bigger picture”

“They came in ­Saturday and we had the meeting you are talking about yesterday [Monday].

“The message is as simple as it has ­always been: don’t accept you are ­outworked by a team, which we were against Newcastle, and if the stakes are so high, that is almost unacceptable — almost.

“It can happen in a season once or twice but it shouldn’t happen many times.”

Intensity has been Liverpool’s identity since Jurgen Klopp‘s arrival and, while their approach has changed slightly under Slot, it remains a key element of the Reds’ playing style.

It is essential, therefore, that the team maintain their energy throughout the season, something that can only be done if fitness is managed properly.

Of course, there is an element of motivation involved, but it would be considered pretty wide of the mark to say the players aren’t putting enough effort in.

In games like the League Cup final, though, Newcastle were undeniably playing with more speed and power than Liverpool could muster.

Slot added: “[I] show them the work rate they have put in for so many games in a row. Paris Saint-Germain was a great example of that, so maybe, ­maybe, maybe I made the biggest ­mistake by not rotating enough.

“But I thought there were [five] days in between for Newcastle. They had enough rest but, again, it is too simple to only say we were outworked.

“We have to give credit to everything Newcastle did because, in the end, we conceded a corner [for Dan Burn’s opening goal]. That is nothing to do with a sprint or tracking back.

“But it [the meeting] is emphasising on what made us where we are now. For me, that is, apart from quality, an ­incredible work rate every single game we played in the Premier League.”