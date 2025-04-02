Dean Huijsen has again been linked with a Liverpool transfer by a leading newspaper in the UK, but the report also suggests the Reds are currently behind in the race for his signature.

At just 19 years old, Huijsen has played 27 times for Bournemouth since signing from Juventus last summer, and he is now seen as one of the best defensive prospects in the Premier League.

Huijsen’s name has been mentioned in connection with Liverpool several times since February, with another source, the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney, now adding fuel to the fire.

“Chelsea and Liverpool are both aiming to secure the signing of Dean Huijsen this summer, although Real Madrid are monitoring the Spanish centre-half,” the reporter wrote.

“Both Chelsea and Liverpool have been seeking to sign a new centre-half, and have been simultaneously working on a potential deal to bring the 19-year-old in.

“While the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are felt to have currently made more progress, Huijsen’s future is seen as very much up in the air.”

Delaney added that Huijsen has a £50 million release clause and “Real Madrid are also looking in that area, but haven’t worked on any prospective deal as much as their two English rivals.”

Liverpool’s interest has previously been reported by the i Paper‘s Mark Douglas, but the Athletic‘s David Ornstein has been less certain on a potential deal.

Last week, he wrote that he is “not sure if they’re pursuing him” and would “need to make more checks” on the matter, before adding that “there would need to be some outward movement in the centre-back department to create space for such a player.”

The Reds aren’t overloaded with defenders at the moment, evidenced by the probable need to play Jarell Quansah at right-back against Everton.

Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are Liverpool’s four first-team players who are centre-halves by trade.

The former, though, is viewed as a “potential target” by Newcastle this summer, according to the Times, with a fee of £30m plus add-ons seen as a tempting offer.

Though effectively replacing Quansah with Huijsen for £20m could be attractive for some supporters, there is the matter of Liverpool’s homegrown places to consider.

As a Spain international, the incomer would not qualify as homegrown, something Quansah does bring to the table.

At this stage, a move for Huijsen doesn’t seem imminent. However, as a centre-back who is confident on the ball and reads the game well, he is a player that could suit Liverpool’s style.