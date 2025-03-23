Reports of Liverpool’s interest in centre-back Dean Huijsen may have been premature, despite the claims they could trigger his £50 million release clause.

Huijsen is expected to depart Bournemouth after just one season at Dean Court, with the 19-year-old Spain senior international attracting widespread interest.

This has led to claims of Liverpool being among those considering a move for the Dutch-born teenager, who would be available for £50 million due to a clause in his contract.

The i Paper‘s Mark Douglas is chief among those linking Huijsen with a move to Anfield, frequently mentioning the defender as a possible signing along with known left-back target Milos Kerkez.

But The Athletic‘s well-connected David Ornstein has been less emphatic over any speculation on Huijsen joining Liverpool.

In a Q&A this week, Ornstein was asked whether Liverpool held an interest in the youngster and if a move would be realistic.

He replied that he was “not sure if they’re pursuing him” and would “need to make more checks” on the matter, before adding that “there would need to be some outward movement in the centre-back department to create space for such a player.”

Ornstein conceded that Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes and other new additions to the transfer setup – including scouts Mark Burchill and Craig McKee – “will know him particularly well given their links to Bournemouth.”

Interestingly, in his update on Huijsen the journalist explained that “some I speak to think he could well move overseas.”

That comes with Real Madrid among the clubs credited with an interest and, when speaking on international duty with Spain this month, the player himself spoke of his pride at being linked with a switch to the Bernabeu.

“I’m not thinking about that right now, I’m thinking about ending the season well, and I hope I do,” he told reporters after Thursday’s 2-2 draw with the Netherlands.

“Then when the time comes, we’ll see.

“It makes you proud that such a big team is interested in you. I’ll keep working, and being humble.”

Centre-back search hinges on Van Dijk

Clearly, any move for a player of Huijsen’s profile will depend on Liverpool reaching clarity over the future of Virgil van Dijk.

With Van Dijk yet to commit to a new contract there can be no concrete progress in signing another leading centre-back, as that player would be seeking guarantees over their role under Arne Slot.

The same situation could be playing out in talks over an extended deal for Ibrahima Konate, whose terms expire in 2026 – as he will be eager to know who he would be playing alongside if he does put pen to paper.