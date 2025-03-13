Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen has emerged as a player of interest to Liverpool, with new claims the club are “prepared” to meet his release clause.

Huijsen is considered one of the top centre-backs of the future and has reinforced that with an impressive debut campaign at Bournemouth.

That has already attracted interest from elsewhere, and the presence of a £50 million buyout clause in his contract makes a summer transfer all the more likely.

Liverpool are among the clubs linked and, according to The i Paper‘s Tim Rich, they are “expected to make their move” at the end of the season.

Man United and Tottenham are also named as suitors but Liverpool have “by far the strongest interest” and they are undoubtedly a more attractive option at this stage.

That comes with neither of those two sides set to play Champions League football next season, while the Reds are on course to win the Premier League this time out.

Huijsen, who will turn 20 next month, is described as an “adaptable and technically excellent defender” who, standing at 6’5″, “is a right-footer who can play left-centre-back and excels at bringing the ball out of defence.”

While he is touted as a possible successor to Virgil van Dijk the hope is that this will not be required immediately, despite ongoing certainty over the captain’s contract.

Van Dijk told reporters in the mixed zone after Liverpool’s Champions League exit on Tuesday night that he still has “no idea” whether he will be playing for the club next season.

“Genuinely, I have no idea,” he said. “[Talks are] not on hold. Nothing is on hold.

“I keep saying the same thing. There are 10 games to go and that is my full focus.

“If there is news, you guys will know it. I don’t even know myself. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it.

“At the moment, I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.”

Liverpool could sign two Bournemouth players

Bournemouth signed Huijsen from Juventus last summer in a deal worth up to £15.3 million, after a strong half-season loan with AS Roma.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes will have played a key role in the pursuit of the Dutch-born Spain U21 international, though he had departed Dean Court before the transfer was completed.

Another of Huijsen’s teammates is considered a leading target for the Reds this summer, with £40 million-rated left-back Milos Kerkez top of the list to eventually replace Andy Robertson.

Hughes has been spotted at Bournemouth games on a number of occasions this season, and though it may appear lazy scouting to sign two players from his former club, both Huijsen and Kerkez are outstanding candidates available for reasonable fees.