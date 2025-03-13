Liverpool are thought to be “really advanced” in their pursuit of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, but there are other names on their shortlist for a transfer.

Kerkez is widely considered the primary candidate as Liverpool weigh up a new signing at left-back this summer, amid concerns over the longevity of Andy Robertson.

The Hungarian has excelled in the role since joining Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar in 2023, including a stunning assist in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday.

According to the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, a “close ally” of Kerkez’s insists that Liverpool are “becoming really advanced in their courtship.”

Steele claims that the 21-year-old will hold a meeting with his “inner circle” while on international duty with Hungary next week, and a possible transfer will be “on the agenda.”

Bournemouth value their No. 3 at around £40 million which is unlikely to be prohibitive for Liverpool, though he is not their only option.

Ajax’s Jorrel Hato is a known target while the likes of Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez and Wolves‘ Rayan Ait-Nouri have been named as players of interest.

Interestingly, Steele adds another possibility to the mix in Villarreal’s Sergi Cardona, a 25-year-old Spaniard who joined his current club from Las Palmas on a free transfer last summer.

Cardona “has been monitored by Liverpool in the last 18 months,” the journalist explains, though that is no indication that they would push forward with move.

In fact, given much has changed off the pitch during that year-and-a-half – including a new head coach, sporting director and the entire restructuring of football operations within Fenway Sports Group – it remains to be seen if he is still a target.

At this stage all signs point to Kerkez being the favourite to become Robertson’s successor and there would be few unhappy with that decision.

Kerkez, who considers Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai among his closest friends, has already played 89 games of top-flight football across the Premier League and the Eredivisie despite only turned 21 in November.

He is one of the standouts in his position in the Premier League and would take little time to settle into new surroundings if he did move to Anfield.

The youngster recently changed agents and is now represented by Fali Ramidani, who also oversaw the deal that brought Federico Chiesa to Liverpool in August.