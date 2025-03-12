Virgil van Dijk admits he “genuinely” doesn’t know what the future holds for him at Liverpool, saying those claiming to know otherwise are “lying.”

The 33-year-old will have been hoping to captain the Reds to Champions League glory this season, but that dream died on Tuesday evening.

Van Dijk, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah is yet to sign a contract extension with the Reds, and speaking to the media including The Athletic after the PSG defeat, the Dutchman admitted the situation remains unresolved.

“I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely, I have no idea,” Van Dijk insisted.

“It is not on hold. Nothing is on hold. I keep saying the same thing. There are 10 games to go and that is my full focus.

“If there is news, you guys will know it. I don’t even know myself. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it.

“At the moment, I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.”

As is the case with Alexander-Arnold and Salah, Liverpool supporters are fretting about Van Dijk’s future, not least the idea of one of the club’s greatest ever players departing on a free transfer this summer.

While the skipper has spoken of his happiness at Anfield in recent months, nothing appears to have changed regarding the contract extension.

Van Dijk was even spotted speaking to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Sporting director Luis Campos in the tunnel after Tuesday night’s game, but nothing should be read into that.

Hopefully, it is simply a case of Liverpool’s colossal leader not feeling rushed about getting a new deal over the line, instead focusing on his team winning the Premier League title.

While retaining the services of Alexander-Arnold and Salah is also vital for the Reds, Van Dijk is the glue for Arne Slot and losing him would feel disastrous.

Liverpool’s No. 4 can continue to be among the best centre-backs in the world for several years, so the club must secure his future at Anfield.

As things stand, Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold only have 10 games remaining at Liverpool.