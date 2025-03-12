Liverpool’s Champions League elimination at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain hurt, with the visitors’ post-match antics not helping matters.

The Reds were beaten on penalties on Tuesday evening, following a 1-0 defeat at Anfield that levelled the tie on aggregate.

In truth, Arne Slot‘s men were beaten by the better side over the two legs, with focus now switching to Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

Hakimi provokes an angry reaction from those left in the Kop by holding up a PSG flag towards them. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 11, 2025

After the game, Achraf Hakimi didn’t endear himself to the Kop, holding up a PSG flag in the centre circle, much to their chagrin.

Here are four other things we spotted from a disappointing night at Anfield.

Tears from Salah after the game

Mo Salah was in tears after Liverpool’s Champions League exit ? pic.twitter.com/HnJ97GTmnn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 11, 2025

It’s fair to say that Mohamed Salah was short of his best over the two legs, struggling against the excellent Nuno Mendes.

The 32-year-old will have been desperate for Champions League glory this season, aiding his Ballon d’Or chances, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Salah’s pain was evident at the final whistle, with Liverpool’s legendary forward in tears on the pitch, alerting the conspiracy theorists among us!

Was this Mo’s final European appearance for the Reds before a summer exit?

Van’s Dijk chat with PSG bigwigs

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk (33) has a post-game talk with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Sporting director Luis Campos at Anfield.pic.twitter.com/aWDN3hl0Om — Get French Football News (@GFFN) March 11, 2025

Virgil van Dijk will have dreamed of captaining Liverpool to Champions League glory – hopefully, he is still here next season to try again.

Footage after the match showed the Dutchman in conversation with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Sporting director Luis Campos in the tunnel at Anfield

This will no doubt lead to speculation over his future, but it was hopefully just him showing his respect to Liverpool’s opponents.

We’re still confident Virg is extending his stay with the Reds!

Slot consoles Nunez after miss

Arne Slot with Darwin Nunez at full time pic.twitter.com/BekGwHghad — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) March 11, 2025

It was another hard night for Darwin Nunez, who was one of the two Liverpool players to miss a penalty.

There was no conviction about the Uruguayan’s spot-kick, summing up his lack of confidence this season.

Nunez needed an arm around his shoulder after his miss and Slot showed was there to show his man-management skills, consoling his striker.

It may have been the 25-year-old’s final kick of a ball in Europe for the Reds, amid doubts over his future this summer.

A penny for Chiesa’s thoughts

It’s easy to forget that Federico Chiesa plays for Liverpool at times!

The Italian was again an unused substitute against PSG, with a clearly undercooked Cody Gakpo even preferred to him.

Footage from the game showed a downcast Chiesa watching Nunez preparing to come on, potentially wondering what the future holds for him.

At this point, it’s hard to see him being at Liverpool beyond the summer.