Liverpool are planning their 2025/26 season with Jarell Quansah in mind amid Newcastle‘s recently expressed transfer interest in the defender.

On Wednesday evening it was reported by The Times that the 22-year-old was a “potential target” for Newcastle this summer, with a fee of £30 million plus add-ons seen as a tempting offer.

After being name-checked as a possible makeweight in a deal for Anthony Gordon last summer, the Magpies’ interest does not come as a complete surprise.

Despite the obvious interest, Liverpool are planning on having Quansah available to them next season, as per the Athletic‘s James Pearce.

The 22-year-old, who was called up to Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad this month, is described as being “a big part of head coach Arne Slot‘s plans” with the club “not considering” a sale.

Pearce explains that Newcastle valued Quansah in the region of £50 million last summer when there were talks over striking a deal for Gordon and Joe Gomez instead going the other direction.

Liverpool will know what was discussed last summer and will feel the centre-back’s value has not decreased after another season in the first team and with a new contract until 2029.

Quansah has made 22 appearances so far this season – he made 33 in 2023/24 – and has impressed Slot with his response to being subbed off on the opening day at Ipswich.

“Again, it’s so good to see that he managed his way back into it,” Slot said earlier this month.

“Now already before the winter break he already had a few good moments as well, and every time we now need him he does really well.

“So I think mentality-wise it might – might – have been a good or a big moment for him, that Ipswich game.”

Liverpool’s defence will be under the microscope during the summer, especially if Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk depart, but losing another academy product is clearly not on the agenda.