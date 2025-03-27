Jarell Quansah is now courting transfer interest from Newcastle ahead of an expected summer overhaul at Liverpool.

The 22-year-old has cemented himself as a first-team option over the last two seasons, adding needed depth at centre-back and more recently at right-back.

Last summer, it was claimed that the north-east side had asked for Jarell Quansah as part of any deal for Anthony Gordon, which the club quickly knocked back.

Now, The Times report that the centre-back is a “potential target” for Newcastle this summer, and they believe “a £30 million bid plus add-ons may tempt Liverpool into selling.”

With the Magpies expected to be heavily involved in the summer transfer window after their PSR troubles, they have identified a right-sided centre-back as a priority position.

Quansah is described as having “significant support” among Newcastle‘s hierarchy, who sense he will not put a “major dent in their summer spending” despite being contracted at Anfield until 2029.

Liverpool may not see it that way as their academy product has come on quickly after settling into the first-team squad last season and will soon take up a valuable homegrown spot.

• READ: Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool creates a squad issue few notice

With Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly finalising an agreement to join Real Madrid, the Reds know they need to consider their homegrown quota for the 2025/26 season.

With Caoimhin Kelleher, Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton also expected to depart, consideration is needed over how Arne Slot can balance his side either with existing options or in the transfer window.

Could Quansah move prompt Isak talks?

There is an obvious sweetener in any deal as Liverpool have been credibly linked with striker Alexander Isak, who will demand a fee in excess of £100 million.

The Swede has been linked with a move to Anfield by a number of journalists, including The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, and using Quansah as part of a deal may prove attractive to Liverpool.

The need for a new No. 9 is evident but any potential situation involving Quansah could be complicated by the uncertainty over Virgil van Dijk‘s future.

Reports have already linked the club to the likes of Bournemouth‘s Dean Huijsen and Everton‘s Jarrad Branthwaite, but if Van Dijk, Gomez and Quansah were all to leave there is more to replace.

There are a lot of moving parts Liverpool have to consider this summer but knowing for certain whether Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Mo Salah will still be here will clear the waters.