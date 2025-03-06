Liverpool hold genuine interest in Newcastle striker Alexander Isak ahead of the summer transfer window, according to one of the sport’s most reliable sources.

Isak is preparing to face off against Liverpool in the final of the Carabao Cup a week on Sunday, with more than a handful of admirers among the opposition.

The Swede has already been linked with a move to Anfield by a number of journalists, including those in the north-east such as The i Paper‘s Mark Douglas.

But there had been a skepticism over reports on Isak’s future, particularly as Newcastle are looking to tie their No. 9 down to a new long-term contract.

However, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has effectively confirmed Liverpool’s interest in the 25-year-old, naming Isak as “the only name I’ve personally heard of [in terms of attackers on their radar] so far.”

It is explained, though, that Newcastle “hold the aces” and “their plan will be to build with, rather than without, him.”

That comes with the suggestion that only bids in the region of £150 million will be entertained, while Liverpool “aren’t alone” in considering the striker, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona named.

“Liverpool are only going to consider making a move if Isak is genuinely available; they’re not the type of club to engage in a wild goose chase,” Ornstein added.

Perhaps as it stands any links with Isak can be compared to reported interest in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before his move from Napoli to Paris Saint-Germain in January.

The Reds were considered to be monitoring the situation regarding Kvaratskhelia’s future, rather than actively taking part in any mechanics of a deal, prepared to move if the right opportunity presented itself.

Similar to Kvaratskhelia interest?

Ultimately, Kvaratskhelia received an attractive offer from PSG, joining in a deal worth £59 million, and he started against Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

However there is more of a sense of urgency when it comes to signing a striker this summer, with doubts over the fitness of Diogo Jota and the form of Darwin Nunez.

Luis Diaz has filled in effectively as a makeshift No. 9 for Arne Slot but is unlikely to be viewed as the long-term first choice, with it widely expected that a new central striker will arrive at Anfield ahead of next season.

Isak would, in many ways, represent the ideal candidate, albeit with question marks over his fitness – he missed Newcastle‘s recent 2-0 loss to Liverpool and was briefly considered a doubt for the final.

It is a situation that is worth keeping an eye on regardless, with Ornstein a reliable source when it comes to transfer news.