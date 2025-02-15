Liverpool are said to be eyeing a move for Alexander Isak this summer, with a Newcastle reporter claiming genuine ‘substance’ to recent links to the Swede.

Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo are enjoying excellent seasons out wide for the Reds, particularly the former, but there have been issues down the middle of the attack.

Luis Diaz has done well at times in a new central role but is now without a goal or assist in his last 10 appearances, while Diogo Jota‘s injuries and Darwin Nunez‘s finishing have been an issue.

The same can’t be said of Isak, who has been one of Europe’s top strikers in 2024/25, scoring 17 goals in 22 Premier League appearances.

According to The i Paper‘s Mark Douglas, who reports closely on Newcastle, links surrounding Liverpool signing the attacker “appear to have some substance” after some tenuous links up to now.

Douglas reports that “an asking price of £150m has been speculated, which would smash the British transfer record” and that both Arsenal and Liverpool have interest, along with Barcelona.

Newcastle, though, are said to have “no intention of selling the man most likely to help them punch their ticket back into the Champions League.”

Unfortunately for Liverpool, there is no current financial pressure on Newcastle to sell the 25-year-old due to a “much improved PSR position” for Eddie Howe’s side.

Isak is contracted at St James’ Park until the summer of 2028, further showing why an eye-watering bid would be required to prise him away.

The perfect summer signing for Liverpool?

It is hard to think of a more exciting option to come in and bolster the Reds’ attack this summer than Isak.

At 25, he is coming into the peak of his career, and Liverpool have already felt his wrath this season, when he fired home a stunning strike in the 3-3 draw at St James’ Park.

Admittedly, Isak hasn’t been without injury problems, and £150 million is staggering amount of money, but he would be a world-class addition.

The Sweden international has scored the same number of league goals as Diaz (eight), Jota (five) and Nunez (four) combined this season.

Using Diaz as a striker ultimately hasn’t fully worked, while there are too many long-term doubts about Jota and Nunez, for different reasons.

Ultimately, Newcastle look set to hold firm with Isak, knowing how important he is, but it is a signing Liverpool should do all they can to complete.